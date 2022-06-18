Man Orders Onion Rings Online; What He Receives Leaves Internet In Splits

If you often order food online then you would probably know the feeling during the time you wait for an order. But what if the wrong order gets delivered to you? You either ask for a refund or give negative feedback. As of now, a similar incident came to light, where a man from Delhi ordered onion rings but received raw onions cut in the shape of rings instead. The man took to social media to share a picture of the food he was delivered, leaving netizens in splits.

The viral video on the internet opens up to show a man simply smiling at the camera before panning it towards a small container of raw onion, sliced in ring shapes. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guy". He didn't share the name of the restaurant but the video has left netizens in splits. The text inserted in the video read, "Guys I ordered onion rings and this is what I got". Adding more humour to the incident, in one of his Instagram stories he put the background music titled Dhokha (betrayal) as he shared the post.

Netizens say, 'that's why I have trust issues'

The post has left people in splits and has garnered around 58.8K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Good you didn't order ladyfinger", a user wrote. The second user commented, "Sadness. But it's also kinda lol. Did you raise a complaint about the order then?". A third user expressed, "Maybe this was the onion rings they were talking about"

(Image: @ubaidu_15/Instagram/Unsplash)