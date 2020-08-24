Man Replicates 99 Per Cent Of McDonald's Menu At Home, Netizens Say 'what A Spread'

While others are busy brushing up their culinary skills amid the lockdown, a man took it to another level by recreating the entire menu of McDonald's. Jamie Rust, from Essex, UK, participated in the challenge which required him to recreate the entire menu Restaurant Roulette challenge. Although he had to "push up" his cooking and grilling skills, he managed to replicate almost all of the items present on the menu.

Sharing a photograph of "the spread" on Instagram, he wrote that he prepared his own Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, Fries, and other items on the original menu. Besides the food items on the regular menu, he also prepared breakfast items like Sausage and Egg McMuffin, pancakes, and hashbrowns.

Speaking to an international media outlet, he said that he managed to make 99 per cent of the total food produced by the fast-food chain. Besides the food items on the regular menu, Jamie also prepared breakfast items like Sausage and Egg McMuffin, pancakes, and hashbrowns. Revealing ho he managed to pack them in the red Mc Donald's packing, he said that he somehow managed to get the original packaging from a nearby outlet which was partially open during the pandemic.

'Smashed it'

In his post, he also mentioned that he pushed himself with his cooking, learnt how to shape nuggets and chicken burgers, steam, fry, make fried apple pie and a lot more. Since shared, his video has racked up over 1,404 views and a plentiful of comments. People from across the world took to their account to shower plaudits. One user wrote, "Hell of a spread" while another wrote, "Looks incredible! Great work how did you solve the muffin conundrum in the end?" Yet another wrote, "Incredible! This I would deffo eat!" Meanwhile, another comment read, "Absolutely smashed it."

