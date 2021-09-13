Man Requests Barber To Give Him Kim Jong-un Style Haircut & The Result Is Hilarious

A man who went to have his hair trimmed at a hairdresser went instantly viral on the internet for all good reasons. The man did not ask for a costly haircut but instead requested the hairdresser that his hair be groomed in the manner of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Though this is a very unique request by the customer, yet the hairdresser pulled it off flawlessly. The video of the man getting his hair groomed like the North Korean leader was initially posted as a video clip on TikTok. The video, unsurprisingly, has gone insanely viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the man is sitting in the chair after having his hair done. While his hairdresser standing behind him and laughing uncontrollably. The man was recording the reaction of both the people. The man was completely surprised after witnessing his haircut resemble that of Kim Jong Un. Their hysterical laughter can lighten the Monday blues.

More on Kim Jong-un haircut

The video which is posted on Reddit has the caption “Kim Jong-un style haircut”. Though the video shows that they are only laughing but the man has also added the conversation of him with the hairdresser on the video. It says, when the man told his choice, the barber replied “Say no more.”

Take a look at the Kim Jong-un haircut video:

The striking similarity amused netizens, and the video received over 40,000 upvotes as a result. One of the users has written, “Gotta watch his back now lol. A sniper might mistake him for the real deal.” While another said, “I miss to feel laughing like that. I envy his happiness on the silly things, and the third commented, “Wonderful decoy! Kim should hire him.”

Kim Jong-un New look

While on the other hand, On Twitter, Kim's new look prompted a lot of conversation, and the internet can not get enough of it. At North Korea's Founding Day celebration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seemed slimmed down and smiling in a cream-coloured work suit. Kim was significantly slimmer, having lost a substantial amount of weight in the previous few months.

On Twitter, Martin Williams posted some photos of Kim and wrote, “It's striking how much healthier Kim Jong Un is looking in these photos from yesterday. However, he is doing it -- and there are theories -- he looks a lot better than he did a few months ago.”

It's striking how much healthier Kim Jong Un is looking in these photos from yesterday. However he is doing it -- and there are theories -- he looks a lot better than he did a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/DKqCOFSBF8 — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) September 9, 2021

(Image: Reddit/ Twitter)