Man 'roasts' Son With Savage Response To Text On Refund From Food Delivery App

Social media has a variety of hilarious and weird posts emerging every minute. Such posts often go viral, sometimes for being entertaining, unique or hilarious. Many a time, it is some of the funny matters going on among family members that entertain netizens. One such post was of a man's savage reply to his son's text message on WhatsApp that has left social media laughing out loud. The screenshot of the chat has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral post featured a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter with the caption, “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.” The post was shared by a person named Jitu, who wrote on a WhatsApp group having his parents, that he had got a refund after putting the wrong address while placing an order on Swiggy. "Swiggy has refunded the money, had placed the order at the wrong address(translated from Hindi),” his message on the messenger read.

What followed next, was unexpected as his father brutally 'roasted' him.

Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead 😃 pic.twitter.com/mV4DBjGXNH — Jitu (@JituGalani5) July 2, 2022

Within seconds, his father replied, "You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund? (translated from Hindi)". Moreover, Jitu's mother also joined the conversation by laughing hard with multiple emojis.

Netizens say, 'Uncle savage'

The viral post has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 3.9K views accompanied by several retweets and comments. Since the post has been running viral many users came up with their opinions, "Savage level 1000000000 (sic)", a user wrote. One netizen highlighted how the mother too enjoyed the father-son banter, "Even the mother is laughing". "Why dads are like this," a netizen jokingly asked.

