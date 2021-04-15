Last Updated:

Man Says Tesla Kept Slamming Brakes In Area With No Red Lights, Elon Musk Has Epic Reply

A Tesla owner took to Twitter and shared an incident where the car experienced a glitch in its AI. The tweet has managed to gather over 2.8 likes.

Tesla

Image Credits: Twitter/AndyWeedman/AP


A Tesla owner took to Twitter and shared an incident where the car experienced a glitch in its AI. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in 2020, revealed that the EV maker will be functioning on a neural network training computer, termed as Dojo. This helps in processing large amounts of video data. By creating an artificial neural network, one can allow the computer to learn by incorporating new data. Andy Weedman shared that his car kept slamming on the brakes in a certain area with no stop sign.

Tesla slams brakes due to a billboard

Weedman shared an image where there are no red lights and the stretch does not have any stop signs. However, there was a billboard which had the word ‘stop’. Weedman then realised that the billboard was triggering the car’s AI to stop. “My car kept slamming on the brakes in this area with no stop sign. After a few drives I noticed the billboard”, he wrote in the caption. He also tagged Musk in the tweet. Giving a quirky reply to the tweet, Musk shared a link to a music video, to “Stop… in the name of love”.

"I know a guy who used to purposely drive with a stop sign sticker on the car to fool waymo cars .@elonmusk fix this one :). Ai is missing context. Imagine stop sign is covered in snow and you on FSD mode! All bets are off at that time", wrote a Twitter user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "So you can just run at a Tesla with a handwritten stop sign on some cardboard? Seems like pure vision might be easy to trick". The image has managed to gather over 2.8K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own caption.

