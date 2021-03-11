Man Sells Unique Ball Python With 3 Smiling Emojis On Skin For Rs 4.37 Lakh, Watch Video

In a rare incident, a python manager named Justin Kohylka managed to breed a very unique ball python snake which contains three smiling emojis on its skin. Justin took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of the snake crawling on his hands. “Super Enchi (Super) Orange Dream Yellowbelly Pied produced here at JKR in 2020”, read the caption.

Ball python with smiling emojis

Justin has been rearing the ball pythons since the past 20 years, however, he said that this is the first time when he experienced something so unique. According to the reports by CNN, he has sold the snake for $6,000. As per Justin, one in every 20 such reptiles can have a smiley face on their bodies. In the video that has been uploaded, the snake can be seen with a white body and yellow patches on it. Justin has termed the python as an emoji ball python. The ball pythons have such patterns on their skin due to recessive mutations. These species are native to West and Central Africa. Also, the species are listed to be of ‘least concern’ on the IUCN Red List because they are very well distributed. Let’s have a look at the video.

'I definitely want one'

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2K likes. The netizens are left completely awestruck and most of them want one such snake. Stunned by the pattern, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Love to add that beauty to my collection but I’d have to sell half it to afford her!!". Another person wrote, "Awesome looking snake wow". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

