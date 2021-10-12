Man Sets New Record By Carrying 735 Eggs On His Hat, Guinness World Records Shares Video

Guinness World Records posts interesting videos on its Instagram page from time to time, and each time it gets the attention of netizens. Each video on their Instagram page is original and unique and depicts a world record and the most recent one is no exception. In a recently posted video, a man is seen carrying 735 eggs on his hat.

Guinness World Records shared the video 16 hours ago, with the caption, "Most eggs carried on a single hat 735 by Gregory Da Silva." It further revealed more about Gregory in the comment section by writing, "Gregory from Benin in West Africa spent three days attaching the eggs to his hat for this brilliant balance record on the GWR Special show for CCTV in China." Gregory can be seen balancing the eggs in the video.

Netizens were impressed

The video has approximately 4 million views and over 45 thousand likes as of now. Gregory's performance drew a lot of positive feedback from the netizens. One of the Instagram users wrote, "What happens if there is one bag egg." Another person commented, "How much did he pay to have this record?"

The third comment read, "How does he even get that down without making an egg tsunami"

Other interesting Guinness World Records videos

The last few shares on the Guinness World Records Instagram page are unconventional but has made quite an impact on the internet. Recently, it shared a video that depicts a man breaking the world record for bottle flipping. According to Guinness World Records, Brendan Kelbie can flip three bottles in under three seconds. In the video, Brendan holds a bottle in front of the table, flips it and the bottle which stands exactly on the table. He then repeats the process with two more bottles, with the same outcome.

Recently it posted a video of a cheerleading team made up of robots. On March 26, 2021, the humanoid robots were displayed at a Nippon Professional Baseball league match in Fukuoka, Japan. According to Guinness World Records, Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have created the world's largest robot cheerleading team, consisting of 100 Pepper humanoid robots.

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords