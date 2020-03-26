Man Boards Plane Wearing Dinosaur Suit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, See Pics

In light of the recent pandemic and health emergency that has taken people all around the world by storm, the public panic and tension is almost as frightening as the disease itself. Where most people have resorted to staying at home in isolation, other people have been taking numerous precautions while moving out of their houses. Amid all the fear, a recent case of an extra vigilant person donning a hilarious dinosaur suit is doing rounds on the internet.

Walking in all his glory

The man, keeping in mind the current situation the world is gripped in, had his precautionary measures intact. The witty man decided to totally skip a mask and gloves, resorting to a complete body hazmat suit that, hilarious enough, looks like none-other-than a dinosaur. The images of the man were shared on Instagram by Cruise Fly Girl, a flight attendant, who was impressed on finding a 'dinosaur' walking in front of her.

The 'dinosaur suit' studded man was spotted at Miami International Airport, walking towards the boarding gate, in all his glory. Interestingly, the man was also seen wearing dinosaur gloves while getting his boarding pass swiped, completing his entire look. What was even more interesting was the fact that the man boarded the plane in his dinosaur attire.

'DINO-MITE'

The video of the dinosaur man walking towards the boarding gates was also captured and shared by popular Instagram account, Passenger Shaming, describing the man as a 'DINO-MITE'. The video has garnered over 2,94,000 views on Instagram. Netizens were quite impressed with the man's idea and left a barrell of laughs and appreciation for the adorable person.

Dinosaur Suit is the new trend

The story of the 'dinosaur suit' does not just end here. Many other posts and videos of people donning hilarious, dinosaur suits in order to prevent themselves from the pandemic has gone viral on social media. Netizens have time and again, taken to Twitter to share the power of the adorable hazmat suits.

Day 2 quarantine covid19 effects pic.twitter.com/FZpcVhDfbB — TiT👀Nz (@taitoonz) March 17, 2020

Someone in Spain went out to throw garbage

But he went out wearing a dinosaur suit and that

Because of the partial ban imposed on people

To exit only for short periods only

So the city police posted a tweet saying:

The ban includes dinosaurs as well. pic.twitter.com/bivVJg8MbG — Mazouzi said (@mazouzi_sM) March 20, 2020

Using dinosaur costumes as a hazmat suit 👌 pic.twitter.com/2AEyFOK4Mo — Disadvantage4Life (@GrumpyCentaur) March 22, 2020

Thank you!! Too much of a hassle wearing my dinosaur suit to go grocery shopping 😅 pic.twitter.com/zVYyY5WH3h — shakirah (@shakirah) March 24, 2020

Remember 2 weeks ago when we laughed at the guy who turned his dinosaur costume into a Hazmat suit?

Today: Amazon sells out dinosaur costumes pic.twitter.com/ulsAVtg4ro — Kristen Cain, MD (@DrKCain) March 21, 2020

FACTS: Wearing a dinosaur suit WILL protect you from the virus. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/52bsqJz7e6 — shayna⁷// (@holashayna) March 20, 2020

