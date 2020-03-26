The Debate
The Debate
Man Boards Plane Wearing Dinosaur Suit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, See Pics

What’s Viral

A man at Miami Airport, was captured donning a dinosaur suit as a hazmat suit in order to prevent himself from the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man wears a dinosaur suit as hazmat suit, amid COVID-19 fear

In light of the recent pandemic and health emergency that has taken people all around the world by storm, the public panic and tension is almost as frightening as the disease itself. Where most people have resorted to staying at home in isolation, other people have been taking numerous precautions while moving out of their houses. Amid all the fear, a recent case of an extra vigilant person donning a hilarious dinosaur suit is doing rounds on the internet. 

Walking in all his glory

The man, keeping in mind the current situation the world is gripped in, had his precautionary measures intact. The witty man decided to totally skip a mask and gloves, resorting to a complete body hazmat suit that, hilarious enough, looks like none-other-than a dinosaur. The images of the man were shared on Instagram by Cruise Fly Girl, a flight attendant, who was impressed on finding a 'dinosaur' walking in front of her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cruise Fly Girl (@cruise_fly_repeat) on

The 'dinosaur suit' studded man was spotted at Miami International Airport, walking towards the boarding gate, in all his glory. Interestingly, the man was also seen wearing dinosaur gloves while getting his boarding pass swiped, completing his entire look. What was even more interesting was the fact that the man boarded the plane in his dinosaur attire. 

Read: Amid coronavirus lockdown, man sharpens his 'architectural' skills; watch

Read: Video of lioness helping her cub cross narrow stream is winning hearts on internet

'DINO-MITE'

The video of the dinosaur man walking towards the boarding gates was also captured and shared by popular Instagram account, Passenger Shaming, describing the man as a 'DINO-MITE'. The video has garnered over 2,94,000 views on Instagram. Netizens were quite impressed with the man's idea and left a barrell of laughs and appreciation for the adorable person.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on

Dinosaur Suit is the new trend

The story of the 'dinosaur suit' does not just end here. Many other posts and videos of people donning hilarious, dinosaur suits in order to prevent themselves from the pandemic has gone viral on social media. Netizens have time and again, taken to Twitter to share the power of the adorable hazmat suits.

Read: Coronavirus: Lockdown partner to favourite pastime, Sehwag reveals what he has been doing

Read: Ugandan musician releases song to raise awareness about coronavirus spread in Africa

 

 

