Marcus Rashford Receives A Heartwarming Letter From 9-year-old; Netizens In Awe

The England footballer Marcus Rashford has received heartwarming letters of support from young fans after his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final, with one nine-year-old boy telling him he “will always be a hero”. On Sunday, three players, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho missed England’s penalties leading to the loss because of which they had to face a lot of racist abuse on social media. However, there was also a large section of netizens who applauded and supported the team's effort.

A heart-warming endorsement of support for striker Rashford also came in the form of a letter penned by a nine-year-old. The sweet letter was posted on Twitter by Samantha Rosier, the mother of Dexter Rosier who wrote the letter. The note described Rashford to be a “hero” and declared that he was proud of the footballer.

In the letter, the boy wrote, “Dear Marcus Rashford, I hope you won't be sad for too long because you are such a good person. Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave. I'm proud of you, you will always be a hero. From: Dexter Rosier. Age: 9”.

‘Wonderful, beautiful letter’

The heartwarming note has taken the internet by storm. While one user wrote, “What a beautiful letter, what a lovely boy you’re raising. That has truly made me smile,” another said, “This is the future of our country”. TV host and presenter Piers Morgan also shared the letter. One user even said, "What a wonderful, beautiful letter, your son is amazing — you are obviously an excellent parent”.

Hey @MarcusRashford - I think this young man speaks for the vast majority of people in this country. 👇 https://t.co/HMfbCJG8O0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2021

What a wonderful, beautiful letter, your son is amazing - you are obviously an excellent parent ❤️ — Jen: life is too short not to Gif #proEU Coopitter (@jenben71) July 12, 2021

These are the people on whom we must entrust the future of the world. An intelligent child, healthy in ideals, genuine and certainly with a family behind him who knew how to teach him the basic principles of common sense. I send a big hug from Milan - Italy to the child. — Giorgio@rossonero (@GiorgioMilano61) July 13, 2021

What a fantastic young man your son is. ❤️ — Helen, Giver Of Gifs, Quite Smiley Too (@florencerounda2) July 12, 2021

That letter is heartwarming. ❤ You must be so proud. 😀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ — Dan Warren️ 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🔶️ (@DanWarren84) July 12, 2021

Oh wow, how proud must you be of such a wonderful boy! What a fantastic letter! — David Hill (@lidbid46) July 12, 2021

How lovely!! Believe it Marcus, you are a hero. Excellent work. — Elizabeth Hopkins (@elizabe30042418) July 12, 2021

Rashford apologises for penalty miss

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford apologised for missing his penalty kick in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy but added that he will never apologise for who he is after the England forward was racially abused following their loss in the final. "I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time. I've had a difficult season, I think that's been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right," he wrote in a statement published on his Twitter.

(Image: AP/Twitter)

