'Meeeow': Cat Makes Drinks With Various Ingredients And Poses With The Creation, Watch

Cats never fail to amuse humans and the internet is proof of it. Social media is flooded with cat videos and now in the latest addition, a video posted on Instagram shows a cat cooking and making various drinks and pudding. The cat uses various ingredients like cream, sugar, matcha, milk, ice, mango, cotton candy to make these drinks. The clip starts with the feline using cactus to make a drink.

Cat making drinks

The video was shared by an account named thatlittlepuff on Instagram alongside the caption, "Yummy Yummy Meow~ Would you like a cup or drink?". The video showcases feline chopping cactus, dragon fruit, matcha, sugar and mango to make different drinks. The cat cuts the fruits, adds milk, honey and ice, then tops the drink with cream, matcha, oreo, chocolate etc. The cat chops matcha chocolate, adds milk, cotton candy in a container keeps it on induction and stirs it. The feline for some time keeps the container in the refrigerator and after refrigerating it, the cat sprinkles matcha powder over it and the pudding is ready to eat. After making each drink, the feline poses with its creation and says "Meow". Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered 160,778 views and several reactions. Netizens, stunned to see the cat making the drinks could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Some of the users just left heart emoji in the comments section. One user commented, "I love watching u". Another user commented, "I can watch you whole day little puff." Another individual commented, "My husband and I love these videos!!! Thanks for making our days, little puff". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video posted by internet company Nextdoor features a ginger cat leaving everybody berzerk with her wild expressions. The short video starts with the camera panning across a picturesque territory. The camera moves from left to right capturing grasslands and houses. However, as the camera halts, the users could see a cat peeking its head out from the adjacent building. What is even more amusing is the ‘raised eyebrows’ expression of the feline at the end. Watch it here:

