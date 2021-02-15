Meet Dananeer, The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Girl; Know More About The Pakistani-influencer

From the past two days, netizens haven't stopped grooving to YouTuber and music-composer Yashraj Mukahte's latest creation, quirky version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. While it also sparked a meme fest on the internet, a handful of netizens were curious to know more about Dananeer, the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl. If you are also keen to know more about the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl, scroll down.

Who is Dananeer?

As mentioned above, the girl featured in Pawri Ho Rahi Hai song is Dananeer Mobeen. She is a 19-year-old Pakistan-based social media influence and content creator. She became an internet sensation after her Pawri video went viral, and gained a massive fan following within a week and reached about 438K followers on Instagram, so far.

In her Instagram bio, the girl has revealed that she is also known as Geena. Her media feed is flooded with photoshoots and vlogs about outfits, skincare and makeup. Going by her Instagram highlights, Dananeer blogs about food as well. She has shared a handful of posts to promote various brands, including food and clothing labels.

Pawri Ho rahi hai song

Interestingly, many assumed that pawri is just how she says it. However, the caption of her post explained the context of the video. interestingly, Geena shared the video to take a dig at Borgors. ‘Borgors’ in Pakistan is a stylisation of ‘burgers,’ a tag used for an upper-class of people trying desperately to mimic western culture, mannerisms and accents. In her caption, Geena wrote, "No one: / When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai".

In the video, she can be heard saying, "Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai" (this is our car, this is us, and this our party). While saying this, she moved the camera towards her car and her friends. Scroll down to watch the original Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video.

The video made her an overnight sensation in Pakistan. Days before Yashraj Mukhate gave it the touch of his music, the original video broke the internet in Pakistan. So far, on Dananeer's feed, it has managed to garner more than 2M views; and is still counting.

