'Melting My Soul': Woman Shares Video Of Her Husband's Kind Gesture; Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, a man has helped an elderly woman and the kind gesture of the man was recorded on camera by his wife. The video has been shared by a user Brooke Ashley Hall, who on her recent Instagram post, praised her husband for being so kind. The clip has melted the hearts of netizens who appreciated the man in the comments section.

Man helps his neighbour

The video has been shared by Brooke Ashley Hall on Instagram alongside the caption, "Follow & Share for more! Love thy neighbour 🥺 Thank you Lord for such an amazing husband @iammarcohall I will never take you for granted!" The text that appeared on the video reads, "I wondered why my husband was taking so long and then I find him outside doing this..." The video shows a man helping his neighbour in going inside her house. As the video progresses, the woman can be seen picking up dirt that has fallen over the grass while he waits for the lady. He then walks with the elderly woman to drop her inside her house.

Watch the video here:

The video since being shared on Instagram has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. The video touched the hearts of people who praised the man for his thoughtful gesture in the comments section. One user commented, "This is so sweet!!! Love seeing kindness". Another individual commented, "There's none left... we're happy for you though". Another user wrote, "That right there is so nice of him he is one of the good ones brookey your so lucky to have him." Check out some user reactions.

Internet is flooded with stories that showcase the kind gesture of humans. Another heartwarming video had surfaced on social media that shows a man helping kids in setting a volleyball net. The video was shared originally on TikTok and now it has been posted by Next Door on Instagram. The video has been uploaded along with the caption, "Walt for the win". The text that appears in the video explains how the neighbour helps the children of the locality. The text that appears on the video reads that the videographer's daughter and other kids of the locality were practising volleyball without a net in the garden. Seeing the kids play like that, a person from the neighbourhood started setting up a net for them.

(Image Credits: brookeashleyhall/Instagram)