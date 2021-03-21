Meteor Streaks Over Cuba, Briefly Illuminates Skies And Causes Explosion: Watch

A meteor in Santiago de Cuba that streaked across the night sky exploded, creating boom sounds as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, residents and eyewitnesses reported. According to Cuba’s National Centre for Seismological Research (CENAIS), the event turned the sky into a shade of crimson, as the explosion sent shockwaves and lightning across the horizon.

Head of the National Seismological Service, Enrique Arango Arias, told Cuba’s official Cubadebate news agency, as cited by AP, that the phenomenon was observed by the residents of Moa, Sagua de Tanamo and Maisí. Service instruments "registered the expansive wave" from the meteor explosion, he additionally informed. Residents on social media reported white and crimson flickering lights “which lit up everything” in the night sky, simultaneously an explosion was heard and a fireball was observed on dashcams as the meteor disappeared into horizon.

Last month, several meteorites streaked across the sky in western Cuba during the broad daylight, a phenomenon which was also recorded by the observers in the Florida Keys, and from Viñales, a town in Pinar del Río, Cuba, according to several local reports. The event created ripples among the astrophiles as it occurred at about 1:16 – 1:17 p.m. EST on Feb.1.

Residents of Viñales, Cuba reported seeing a long “smoke trail” in the sky, while some others claimed that they saw a meteor, in orange white colour that lit bright, appeared in the sky for at least 4 seconds. Astronomers of the Institute of Physics of the University of Antioquia later confirmed the meteor’s trajectory from south-southwest of Cuba to the north.

Meteor shakes buildings in UK, US

Similarly, 2 weeks ago, a meteor that whizzed past the atmosphere at 42,000 miles per hour, jolted the building structures across several counties in the United States and the UK. Observed at 7:47PM EST on March 10, the rock likely a fragment of an asteroid, built immense pressure at about 30 miles up shaking the residential buildings as it fragmented violently producing a pressure wave, NASA informed in a Facebook update, sharing the infrasound measurement.