Mischievous Monkey Grabs Apple From Person's Bag And Runs Away; Watch Hilarious Video

There are numerous entertaining videos on the internet surfacing every now and then. Some of them display the antics of animals and no denying those are some of the most heartwarming ones. While the majority of animal videos involve dogs or cats, a monkey is leaving netizens in splits. A video of a monkey stealing from a person's bag has become a delightful sight on the Internet.

In the video, one could see a monkey curious to see what was inside a person's backpack. It first opens one zip, but does not find anything that would interest it. The animal then opened the second bag, and the sight of an apple seemed to attract it. Within a second, the monkey grabbed the fruit and ran away as its companion looked at it with curiosity.

The video was shared by a user named Waow Africa on Instagram. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "What is on bag 💼? Let me see..!"

'My breakfast sorted', netizens' reactions

The video of the monkey stealing an apple from a bag has impressed many netizens as it collected around 112K views. Many of them hit the like button, and that proved how much it connected with the netizens. The video has left many laughing and it has also prompted others to express their views. A user wrote, "Such naughty, mischievous little tykes". "Handsome little thief, stole my heart as well," read another comment. Another netizen remarked, "Monkeys ain't got no problem going through people's things".