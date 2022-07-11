Missing UK Pigeon 'Bob' Reaches US After Losing Its Way While Flying Back Home

Pigeons are often known for their ability to find their way home after travelling hundreds of miles. But what if a pigeon instead of flying home, lands on the other side of the world? Recently, a prized pigeon named Bob turned up thousands of miles away in the United States after he lost track to fly back to Tyneside in the United Kingdom. According to a report published in BBC, Bob set off from Guernsey in the Channel Islands three weeks ago on the 400-mile (644 km) route to Gateshead. The journey was supposed to take about 10 hours.

Notably, instead of heading home to Tyneside, the four-year-old pigeon was found in Alabama on July 6 after an elderly man found the bird in his garden. After the old man discovered the pigeon, he called up the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Currently, the bird, who is said to be worth more than £1,000, is being cared for by an animal shelter in Monroeville, Alabama, reported BBC.

How was Bob identified?

As Bob was wearing distinctive leg bands, the animal shelter came to know that the pigeon was supposed to be on the other side of the ocean in the United Kingdom. The team at the animal shelter in an attempt to unite Bob with his owner even put out a call on social media. With the help of the clue on his leg, they found the North of England Homing Union, where they were directed to Alan Todd, the owner of the pigeon.

After the pigeon was traced, he was reunited with his owner Alan Todd virtually. Commenting on the incident, Tod told BBC that Bob took a wrong turn and landed on a ship where he crossed the Atlantic.

“He wouldn't have flown all that way, I think he has probably jumped onto a ship,” Todd said, adding, “Bob was covered in oil - it could have been an oil tanker.”

Todd, who is from Winlaton, is planning to travel to Alabama to bring his pet pigeon back.

Bob is in 'good condition'

Monroe County Animal Shelter, who took Bob’s custody said that despite the fact that the pigeon is underweight, it "looks pretty good" and had been checked by a vet.

"They are obviously looking after him very well - when I saw him yesterday he didn't look in a good state, but looking at him today he looks a lot better just in one day," Todd was quoted by BBC.