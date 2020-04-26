Mizoram Man Shows Off His Samurai Moves During Storm, Internet Calls Him 'legend'

Days of lockdown have led people to channel their inner energy into creativity and art. People, not only in India but across the world have resorted to Instagram and other social media to showcase their talents. Amid all this, Jeremy Ratle who first broke the internet with his moonwalk amidst a storm has once again left the internet mused.

Ratle, from Mizoram, recently took to Instagram to post a video of himself showing some Samurai moves as he tried to brave gushing winds and powerful downpour. The short clip shows Ratle as he shows his quick draw sword techniques, tiptoes from one edge to another and tries to hide behind different concrete structures on his roof. The video turns hilarious after Ratle falls multiple times and acts to cry after getting hurt.

Along with the video clip, Ratle also wrote that he was getting ready for apocalypse after “watching a samurai movie”. He also wished people to stay strong. As of now, the video has racked up 27, 621 views and over 700 comments from people.

Mizoram's single COVID-19 infection

The coronavirus infection has only infected one person in Mizoram. The northeastern state reported its first positive case on March 25. According to reports, a 50-year-old pastor, who had a travel history to Amsterdam, had tested positive on March 25. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College in the state. State health and family welfare board vice-chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Dr ZR Thiamsanga said, at least 132 samples were collected and tested for the virus to date.

According to Thiamsanga, 16 samples were recently tested at the state's lone medical college- Zoram Medical College (ZMC), and the results are awaited. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday visited the ZMC and interacted with officials over measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

