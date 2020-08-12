Motorcycle Jugaad For Waterlogged Road Amuses Twitterati; Netizens Say 'modern Solution'

On Tuesday, August 11, a video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan grabbed the attention of the netizens, as it suggested a desi hack to ride a motorcycle on waterlogged roads. In the video, a couple of men are seen with modified motorcycles, which are efficient to run on waterlogged roads. Sharing the video, Mr Sharan wrote a caption that read, "Have never seen before !! ‘Jugaad’ at it's best". In his further caption, he mentioned that practising such jugaad could be dangerous to try. Scroll down to watch the video of motorcycle jugaad.

Motorcycle 'Jugaad' For Waterlogged Roads

Have never seen before !!

‘Jugaad’ at it's best.😀👌👍

VC: SM

(It may be dangerous to try) pic.twitter.com/sTP0BYvpnL — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2020

The post managed to bag more than 9.3k views and 800 likes (and is still counting) within a day. Meanwhile, more than a hundred Twitter users re-shared the video. Apart from this, the video left many Twitterati amused. A section of Twitter users shared their piece of mind and praised the creativity in the comments section.

"I used to think that there this problem of waterlogging in the nation, so why haven't bikes or cars been provided with some accessory to deal with such situations. Looks like these boys did the required modification," wrote a Twitter user. Meanwhile, leaving a sarcastic comment, a user took the reference from one of the popular meme templates and wrote, "Modern problems need modern solution". Meanwhile, a few users praised it by calling the jugaad "amazing", "mindblowing" and "a great idea". Check out some other reactions below:

Interestingly, numerous videos on the internet have kept netizens entertained and amused amid the lockdown. Only recently, an intriguing video clip showed a pod of dolphins curiously watching squirrels playing nearby. Shared on Twitter by ‘Nature is lit’, the 37-second clip captured the exact moment when the 'majestic' sea creatures watch the rodents frolicking around, from inside their aquarium.

The video started by showing four dolphins inside a life-size aquarium. Outside are two little squirrels running around searching for food. As the video progressed further, it showed all the dolphins glued to watching the moment of the squirrels. Not only do the intrigued dolphins aligned themselves along with the glass, but they also changed their position as per the squirrels. As the clip moved towards a conclusion, one more dolphin could be seen joining its friends to watch the show.

These dolphins are watching the squirrels. pic.twitter.com/CLqNFVXeMY — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 10, 2020

