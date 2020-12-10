Mukesh Ambani Becomes Grandfather As Akash And Shloka Welcome Baby Boy

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son. "Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March, 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

A picture is now going viral on social media where Mukesh Ambani is seen posing with the newborn.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said. "The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding: Princess Diya Kumar, daughter of the last Maharaja of Jaipur, escorted by Nita Ambani at the grand wedding

The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the younger daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, took place on Saturday, March 9 at Jio Gardens Mumbai.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Post-Wedding Celebration: The Newlyweds shine in their black and gold outfits

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.