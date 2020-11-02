Mukesh Ambani's Virtual Toast For Lawyer Harish Salve On His Wedding Day Goes Viral

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani attended senior lawyer Harish Salve’s wedding virtually. Harish got hitched in an intimate ceremony at London and Ambani did not fail to raise a toast for the newlywed couple. In his speech, Mukesh advised his friend to “better shell out all his money”.

Mukesh Ambani raises a virtual toast

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Mukesh Ambani addresses his acquaintance’s wedding which a cheerful smile on his face. Although he appears donning a casual look, his endearing speech was enough to make Salve burst out in laughter. During his speech, the business tycoon also traced back the time when he first met Harish.

Talking about the same, Mukesh added how he is looking forward to having a ‘great celebration’ as soon as the pandemic eases and everything falls back to normal. In the end, he wished the newly married couple from behalf of everyone who couldn’t be there to attend the wedding. Mukesh Ambani said,

In that point in time, we can give you a hug, wish you the very best and I'm sure that time is not very far off. I look forward to seeing you and all your friends, this is the same set of people we met at Gleneagles. I hope we don't allow you to go so easily with a virtual piece. Like your best man said, you better shell out all the money. Looking forward to a great celebration as soon as times become normal. This is just to wish you the best on behalf of all of us.

The richest man Mukesh Ambani compliments richest lawyer Harish Salve on his second marriage pic.twitter.com/7sTG6gJUWl — Sheela Bhatt (@sheela2010) October 30, 2020

Netizens react

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens were quick to react. While some hailed him for wishing the lawyer, another called him a “down to earth person”. Many also fancied Mukesh Ambani’s exclusive lifestyle, by pointing out how he didn’t have to use a fake background for the video. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how people are reacting online:

A successful businessman Mukesh Ambani compliments an equally successful lawyer Harish S. — vipul (@vipul_kp) October 30, 2020

We'll said Ambani Sir! So down to earth & simple in pouring out your best wishes upon the couple — Daniel Das (@danfrancis2212) November 1, 2020

Only man who isn't pretending to have a "fancy" virtual background on #Zoom — Saurav Karmakar (@ThisIsKarmakar) October 31, 2020

Mukesh Ambani is amongst the 10 richest people in the world. Born in the British Crown Colony of Aden, he is the eldest son of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

