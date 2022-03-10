Mumbai Cafe Run By Transgenders Win Hearts Online; 'Nazariya Badlo, Nazara Badlega'

A restaurant in Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai, taking a step forward in empowering the LGBTQI+ community in India is winning hearts online. "Superb! More power to them," Shubham, a netizen, wrote after visiting the eatery. Shubham is not the only one who has praised the restaurant; several netizens continue to shower praises on the eatery, run by members from the LGBTQI+ community.

As people in the country explore new cafes, restaurants, and eateries, Versova's Bambai Nazariya promises to delight food lovers with its extensive menu and all-inclusive environment that gives off a homely vibe. The cafe gained prominence online after a clip was shared on the social media platform, Instagram, by the food blogging account, 'Foodie Tales'.

Besides the delicious dishes, the cafe is decorated in a cozy and homely fashion with a small blackboard reading a message, "Nazariya Badlo, nazaara badlega". The cafe is believed to have a famous 'pink chai' and other authentic 'bambai dishes'. The video shows employees greeting customers and serving them food with the utmost respect, affection, and a big smile on their faces.

'Nazariya badlo, Duniya badlegi': Netizens laud restaurant

People appreciated the efforts of the owners to take such an initiative of outbidding an idea of a cafe that is run by people from the LGBTQI+ community. The video on Instagram has already garnered over 44.4k views and thousands of likes.

"Sahi kaha Nazariya badalo Duniya badlegi (Well said. Change your perspective and the world shall change)", a netizen commented. "Amazing initiative," a second user wrote.

(Image: @bombayfoodie_tales/Instagram)