'Binod' Meme Shared By Mumbai Police Has A Twist, Alerts Everyone On Online Security

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle, on August 7, 2020, tweeted a hilarious tweet on #Binod which is trending on social media. The police tweeted with a message about security. Recently there has been a hunt going on in the meme world about “Who is BINOD?”. Take a look:

Mumbai Police give the Binod meme their own twist

If you’re a regular Twitter user, one can see on August 7, many of the users and official accounts of Police department like Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh flooded their handles with posts and memes related to the latest trend ‘Binod’. Several memes have been shared online about Binod.

In the wake of same, Mumbai Police also tweeted. The post reads as, Dear #binod, we hope your name is not your online password. It further says that this name is pretty viral. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle also asked the user to change it now and used the hashtag #OnlineSafety. Take a look at the tweet:

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Apart from Mumbai Police, Uttar Pradesh Police also took this opportunity to raise awareness about COVID-19 with the BINOD trend. The official page of Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter to tell people that they need to wear masks. In a skilful graphic, the police wrote ‘Binod’ in bold and red letters.

However, in the subsequent line, they also said, “now, since we have your attention” after this line in red colour it is written, “please wear a mask” (sic). Take a look at the tweet below:

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

How did it start?

For the uninitiated, it all started with a video shared by YouTube channel Slayy Point, where creators of the footage Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to explore the comments section of one of their videos dubbing it as “garbage”. In July 15, 2020, video tilted “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD),” they showed the audience the bizarre and crude comments left by YouTube users. However, they noticed a comment by user Binod Tharu, who just wrote his name “Binod” under the videos, and since then it quite naturally baffled them.

Why are Binod memes trending on social media?

The creators and other people presented many funny situations when, for every question asked, the answer was only one: Binod. Soon, many Indian YouTubers noticed Binod being written all over their comments, and it quickly became a trend on social media. Cut to August, this comment from their video has now caught the attention of many meme-makers, so much so that hashtag Binod has become the top trend on Twitter. Take a look at funny memes:

After #binod gets famous

Me and my Bois commenting own name in youtube videos to get famous@SlayyPoint pic.twitter.com/3vzrdvpVS0 — half burnt face (@Prashan83894245) August 7, 2020

#binod is trending now

Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/gcNXqrZqoQ — Shivam Dwivedi (@i_shivamdwivedi) August 7, 2020

