Mumbai Police Hops On 'Money Heist' Bandwagon With 'Bella Ciao' Performance, Wins Hearts

The Money Heist fever is catching up, and it has entered the offices of Mumbai police. In a recent post on social media, the Mumbai Police band can be seen performing the popular TV shows' iconic number Bella Ciao.

As Season 5 hit the web recently, even Mumbai Police seem to be hooked on it. This was evident with the force performing the theme song Bella Ciao.

Mumbai Police band's Bella Ciao's cover amid Money Heist buzz

In a video posted by Mumbai Police on social media, one could see the force's band performing the iconic track from the 'Khaki Studio.' Over 20 police officials jammed in tandem to set the tune out, with saxophones, flutes, and other brass and percussion instruments.

With the force's logo behind them and the band's logo ahead of them, the police officials put on an energetic display for the city. A highlight was the manner in which they slowed down the flow of the performance, before picking it up again and ending on an energetic high.

The handle captioned that it was 'For Mumbai', and wrote that "khaki made everything even better."

The performance impressed citizens and celebrities alike. Complementing the band, actor Ronit Roy commented 'Waah! Kya baat hai.' (What a display!)

Netizens too poured in comments on the lines of 'Mumbai Police Rocks'. One user humorously quipped over a police force supporting a 'heist.'

Previously, Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana had shared their rendition of Bella Caio.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police band enthralled netizens. Earlier this week, they also rendered AR Rahman-Gulzar-Sukhwinder Singh's Oscar-winning song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

The force's references to Money Heist did not end there. Later, they played around with the words forming the original Spanish title of Money Heist, 'La casa de Papel' and wrote 'Casa La Karta Asa' (why do you do it?) in the same font as the poster of the show. Sharing an image of police officials, the message was directed at those who did not wear the masks in public.

Money Heist Season 5

Meanwhile, Money Heist's much-awaited Season 5 finally hit Netflix on Friday. Five episodes from the show were out in the latest release, and the remaining five episodes are scheduled to release on 3 December.