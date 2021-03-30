Mumbai Police Punish Mask Violators With 'Murga Walk', Netizens Say 'they Deserve It'

In an attempt to encourage adherence to the mask mandate and health safety protocols to stem the alarming COVID-19 infection surge, law enforcement officers in Mumbai levied the violators by asking them to do “murga walk” or “chicken strolls” on the walkway of the Marine Drive. As authorities have been issuing warnings against strict compliance for mask use and enforcing tough measures as the commercial capital registered more than 31,643 COVID-19 cases, at least 5 men were spotted flouting the rules.

As onlookers shot the incident on cell phones, cops, instead of slapping penalties for the residents’ lax approach, came up with a more workable punishment that was not only side-splitting to watch but made the five men extremely uncomfortable. In the footage of the incident that emerged on social media, also shared by Anand Mahindra, officers were seen instructing the violators with a baton to get on the sideway and start sprinting on two-foot in a squat posture for not wearing a protective face covering, and trying to jump in the sea to swim. The men were initially caught by the team of police patrolling near the sea in the Marine drive area. They were instantly asked why they were not wearing masks. The cops then hilariously asked the men to do a murga walk on the spot as vehicles sped by witnessing the comical incident.

Police warns of legal consequences

In a tweet later, Mumbai Police wrote, “There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken. The matter is being enquired by senior officers and necessary action will be definitely taken.” Due to the onslaught of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew which was effective March 28 to curb the surge of COVID-19’s new wave.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC had also warned that the noncompliance to the safety rules might spiral the pandemic out of control, although it is unlikely as of now that the state will issue home confinement orders. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said at a presser that the prevailing coronavirus situation across the state was concerning. He ordered shopping malls and public premises to conduct the rapid PCR testing of the visitors for early detection and mitigation of the spread.

