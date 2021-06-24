'Munna Bhai MBBS': Fun Fact About Arshad Warsi’s Character As Circuit Leaves Fans Puzzled

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S will always be evergreen in the heart of the movie buffs. Fans of the film were recently treated with an amazing fun fact which some might have come across while watching the film. A Twitter user posted a fun trivia about the 2003 film that showcased a viral picture of gangster Arshad who played the role of Circuit in the film along with a nurse in the film.

Fans bewildered over Munna Bhai M.B.B.S trivia

The hit storyline of the film chronicles Sanjay Dutt in the lead as Munna, a warm-hearted gangster who wishes to create a name for himself in the medical field by achieving the MBBS degree and become a doctor to fulfill his father’s wish. Apart from him, his friend, Circuit played by Arshad Warsi also gained immense popularity among fans. While towards the end of the film, it was revealed that Munna ended up with Gracy Singh's Dr. Suman and Circuit also got married and had a son (Short Circuit), not many could identify the woman he got married to. It was only now that fans had realised that the Circuit's wife was a nurse from the same medical college Munna was studying for his MBBS degree.

do you know that circuit in munna bhai mbbs eventually got married the nurse from the medical college pic.twitter.com/c8vyWVODjE — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) June 23, 2021

'Your knowledge is incredible'

“Do you know that circuit in Munna Bhai got married the nurse from the medical college?” the user wrote. Even though one could not recollect, die-heart fans of the film were quick enough to claim the same and hailed the makers. One of the users wrote, “I was today years old to find this.” Another user wrote, “I guess you didn't see the movie properly at the end it's shown that he gets married to the nurse.” A third user was amazed by the strong observation of the user and wrote, “ Your knowledge is incredible, man .” Another user wrote, “ This observation deserves appreciation certificate from Raju Hirani.”

I was today years old to find this — Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) June 23, 2021

You can't notice that unless you have a crush on the nurse yourself — Gaurav Arora (@PoetArora) June 23, 2021

saw this tweet while my papa is watching this movie on tv — ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) June 23, 2021

This deserves appreciation certificate from Raju Hirani — arun p (@arun_6466) June 23, 2021



At the end of the movie, Yatin Karyekar who played the role of a patient Anand Banerji is seen narrating the story of the main characters while telling their whereabouts. He explains how Munna got married to Dr. Suman and had two kids. While he could not become a doctor, he was still happy in his life. Further, Yatin explained how Dr. Asthana (Boman Irani) retired as the dean and started his own work, providing care for those in need with kindness and empathy. While concluding he shared that one of the characters Dr. Rustom (Kurush Deboo) became the new dean of the college after Dr. Asthana retired.

