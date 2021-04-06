Myanmar Beauty Queen Speaks Against Military Coup During Pageant, Says 'we Won't Give Up'

“Today, in my country Myanmar… there are so many people dying,” said Han Lay on the stage of Miss Grand International 2021, pleading for urgent international help for a country annihilated by a military coup. Since February, the Southeast Asian nation has been battered by one of the bloodiest clashes-between residents and military junta- in its history. As per the latest report by rights group AAPP, the unrest has led to the death of over 570 people while more than 2728 people have been detained till now.

In the backdrop of all the turmoil, the 22-year-old took the international platform as an opportunity to attract attention to the atrocities committed by the country’s military. She also highlighted the swiftness of casualties and said that she felt deeply sad for people who’ve lost their lives on the streets. While her vehement speech left people teary-eyed, she repeatedly called for urgent help to her country.

“I deeply feel sorry for people who have lost their lives on the streets. Every citizen wants the prosperity of their country but in doing so, leaders should not use their power”, she said. Speaking further, she said that if a similar situation was unfolding somewhere, “people from around the world should try to find a solution to it. At present, “people are walking on the streets for democracy. I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up. Please help Myanmar. May the world be at peace with Myanmar,” she concluded. READ | Myanmar Junta issues arrest warrants against celebrities backing anti-coup protests

Her speech has now possibly put her on the radar of the military. Speaking to BBC, she said she had decided to stay put in Thailand for at least the next three months. Regardless, she told the British broadcaster that speaking for her country was her "duty."

Bloodbath continues in Myanmar

This comes as Myanmar’s military Junta has issued multiple arrest warrants against the celebrities who have voiced support for the anti-coup protests. It released a “wanted” list against the country’s actors, actresses, musicians, social media influencers, bloggers, and other artists in acclaimed fields who have been using their fame and popularity to assemble demonstrators, dismantling what the armed forces described as “stability of the nation”.

Image Credits: MSPOE9/Twitter/AP