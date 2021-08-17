Nail Artist Designs IPhone Charger, Inserts It In Smartphone Too; Internet Says 'so Cool'

Footage of a futuristic iPhone charger nail art has left the internet stunned after a preschool tutor named Nadiya Ilysm attaches the power cable and a part of the wire on her fingernail. Shared out of her official nail blogging account on Instagram with username ‘ilysmnails’, the footage shows Ilysm fixing an iPhone charger on the nail of her index finger, and then cutting off the wire. She then fastens the charger on the nail with glue and acrylic.

As she evens out the surface with the charger attached to her fingernail, she also designs a battery charging sign with yellow nail enamel. In the clip originally shared on TikTok, the artist files the charger to make it look more sophisticated, giving her nail art a tech theme that might appease the tech-savvy youngsters. “iPhone Nail Charger. Please remember: this video is just for fun! Don’t try this at home,” read the caption alongside the video.

While the charger does reflect the look of the real one, the artist cautions that it may not actually work on the smartphone. Commenters point out that the nail artist had initially plucked out the cable wire before fixing it on her nail. And therefore, as many wondered if the technologically appealing nail charger might refill the battery, netizens were reminded that the wire was cut off. Regardless, the internet found nail art extremely creative. “What's next? A mini Samsung,” one joked, as a barrage of comments dropped in. “You’ve gone too far,” joked a viewer, making the laughter emoticon. “That’s so cool,” another wrote. “Electrical vibes,” meanwhile the third said.

Thematic nail art

Ilysm creates interesting nail art using rare objects such as the onion peel or brushes, and the vibrant coloured tubes. In one such video, the nail artist glues the layer of the onion to her index finger and then applies a gel polish in the desired shape to make nails longer and thematic. She also uses the electric file to buff the nail and soothe the area before placing a piece of spring onion on the nail for more creativity. At last, she gels polishes on the nail to give it a rare look.

