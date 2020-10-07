NASA Asks People To List Things They Would Take On Trip To Moon; Check Hilarious Responses

The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) on October 6 asked its followers on Instagram to list things they would take with them on a trip to the moon. NASA, while sharing information about their upcoming missions to the celestial body, asked netizens to share a list of things they would like to take on a trip to our natural satellite. NASA shared an image of the moon and a picture that shows a bunch of things on a table marked as 'NASA Moon Kit'.

'What items you would take?'

NASA said that it is one step closer to sending the first woman and the next man to the moon, adding it would like to know what items people would want to take with them if they visit the astronomical body. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with messages suggesting the items they would take with them on a trip to the moon. Some even suggested pretty hilarious things, which probably would be of no use in the earth's orbit.

"My 8-year old son Jackson says he would take his Boy Scout mess kit... and a jet pack, just in case!" wrote one user. Another individual jokingly wrote, "I would take some of the politicians who are destroying our earth, and might leave them on the moon!!" One user commented, "Of course I would buy my camera and food, but other than that, I would buy my favorite song album and my favorite book. I don't need anything else because all I want is space ..."

