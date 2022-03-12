NASA Cites Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' To Describe 'stellar Tantrum' Captured By Hubble

NASA recently made a reference to the Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born to describe the formation of a star caught in the agency's Hubble Space Telescope. The film, A Star is Born, saw Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead roles and went forward to win several accolades.

In the now-viral tweet, NASA posting from the official Twitter handle of its Hubble telescope wrote, "A star is born. A stellar tantrum – produced by an infant star in the earliest phase of formation – is captured in this week’s #HubbleFriday image.”

A star is born ⭐



A stellar tantrum – produced by an infant star in the earliest phase of formation – is captured in this week’s #HubbleFriday image.



Learn about how this Herbig-Haro object formed: https://t.co/w3lIsj7lii pic.twitter.com/PhqZxpD2i1 — Hubble (@NASAHubble) March 11, 2022

This specific object seen in the NASA post, HH34, was previously captured by Hubble between 1994 and 2007, and again in 2015. HH34 resides approximately 1,250 light-years from Earth in the Orion Nebula, a large region of star formation visible to the naked eye. This phenomenon was something incredible, and the pictures shared would alluring enough to even entice a non-astronomy lover.

Describing the phenomena, NASA explained on its website that the stellar tantrum - produced by an extremely young star in the earliest phase of formation - consists of an incandescent jet of gas travelling at supersonic speeds.

"As the jet collides with material surrounding the still-forming star, the shock heats this material and causes it to glow. The result is the colourfully wispy structures, which astronomers refer to as Herbig–Haro objects, billowing across the lower right of this image," NASA wrote.

'Absolutely stunning', netizens react

(Image: @nasahubble/Instagram)