NASA Live Stream From ISS Triggers Intense Debate Online After Man Spots Fleet Of 10 UFOs

An eagle-eyed space-watcher recently spotted at least ten small black objects hovering right below the International Space Station (ISS). While sharing a video on YouTube, UFO hunter "Mr MBB333" said that he believes that NASA’s live feed captured the UFOs forming up in a circle above the Southern Atlantic Ocean. He shared a screenshot of NASA’s live stream, which showed the orb-like objects moving past the camera.

“This is a screengrab from the International Space Station above the South Atlantic, at around 8.30am. Ten unknown objects travelling with the space station above the planet Earth,” MBB333 said in the clip.

Since shared, the clip has prompted UFO fans to dash to the USS live feed before sharing their thoughts on the objects. One user said, “I just checked the ISS cameras and those little specks are still there”. “What it looks like to me is there's a whole bunch of Black Knight probes,” said another. Looks like the Space Force academy was training in multiple groups,” jokingly wrote third. “Wow! These are fascinating! So interesting how varied they are in size and speed,” added fourth.

US intelligence’s UFO report

Meanwhile, the sighting comes as the US government has officially weighed in on apparent UFO activity off the coast of America. Last month, the Pentagon released a much-anticipated report in which officials said that they studied more than 140 military UFO sightings or what the government called “unidentified aerial phenomena”. The report said that some incidents could be the result of technical errors in sensors or observers. It also added that the UAP reported: “probably do represent physical objects” since they were registered across multiple sensors.

The intelligence officials were only able to identify a “large, deflating balloon” with “high confidence”. The others remain “unexplained,” the report read. The officials, however, drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.

(Image: Pixabay)

