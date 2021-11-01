NASA Posts Video Of 'scary Spiderweb' Somewhere In Space; Watch Viral Video

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often takes to social media to mesmerise users with their amazing as well as insightful posts. Continuing with the trend, the US space agency shared a post for Halloween. The video clip showcases a "scary spiderweb" in space, spotted by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope. "Happy (almost) Halloween! Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spiderweb” in space. Watch, if you dare [sic]" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The post is doing rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms since being shared on Friday, October 29. As of now, the video has garnered more than 3.45 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Super images. Hubble never ceases to amaze me...[sic]." "Frightfully delightful!!! Happy Hallowe'en! [sic]," wrote another. "It looks like the tunnel you're supposed to see when you die and you walk through into heaven [sic]," expressed a third. "I love this, purely for its genius in bringing new life to science, keep em interested [sic]," read another comment. Meanwhile, many people dropped different emojis in the comment section to express their reactions.

NASA shares post on 'parallax Effect'

It should be mentioned here that earlier in the month of September, NASA had shared a descriptive post on the 'parallax effect' stating "beware of photobombers." They shared a short video clip along with a detailed description. "While peering at galaxies far away, Hubble spotted several asteroids streaking across our solar system. Their “trails” are seen as curves across this Hubble view because of an effect called parallax," they wrote. Explaining further about the effect, they stated, "You can think of the parallax effect like this: You’re in a moving car, and trees by the side of the road look like they’re passing by faster than background objects at much larger distances. The motion of Earth around the Sun, and the motion of the asteroids along their orbits, also contribute to the apparent curve of the asteroid paths [sic]."

