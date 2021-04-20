NASA Scientists Celebrate As Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Succeeds In Historic First Flight

The National Aeronautical Space Agency's (NASA) Ingenuity helicopter on April 19 became the first-ever aircraft in history to make a flight on the planet after it successfully landed on Mars. The scientists who were behind this historic achievement celebrated the moment by clapping and raising their hands in happiness after they received a video of the flight of the Ingenuity helicopter from the surface of Mars. The team of scientists in the mission control team at JPL receiving flight inputs celebrated the moment when the helicopter rose a few metres above the ground.

Scientists celebrate Ingenuity helicopter's flight

The video was shared by the space agency on Twitter and in the video the scientists react after the confirmation of the landing of the helicopter. All the scientists in the video sat tense in the beginning but as soon as they received the confirmation, they were all clapping and jumping in excitement. The video ends with a scientist saying that they have successfully landed on another planet. She then tells everyone to get back to work and more flights. Take a look at the video.

Have you heard? We flew a craft on another world for the first time ever with flying colors. Now, relive the scene in Mission Control as news of Ingenuity's nail-biting takeoff made it back to Earth.#MarsHelicopter pic.twitter.com/ER25G6uhdp — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 20, 2021

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has successfully made its first flight on Mars. At 6:56 am ET, NASA posted a video that showed the mission control team at JPL receiving flight inputs from the helicopter that landed on Mars 'marscopter'. NASA live-streamed the whole data receiving episode on its YouTube Channel. The space agency confirmed that their 'marscopter' successfully completed spin up, takeoff, hover, descend, landing, touchdown and spin down. NASA’s perseverance rover’s helicopter flew to the maximum altitude of 10 feet (3 meters) and maintained a stable hover for 30 seconds, making it the first-ever aircraft to fly on another planet going down in accounts of history. The helicopter was first scheduled to land on April 11 but due to a technical issue, it was postponed to April 19.

"I don't think I can ever stop watching it..." #MarsHelicopter project manager MiMi Aung talks about how Ingenuity flew just the way they had expected it to fly. See the hi-res video. pic.twitter.com/cBoCzSlpZB — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

(Image Credits: NASA JPL/Twitter)