Last Updated:

NASA Scientists Celebrate As Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Succeeds In Historic First Flight

Scientists cheer as NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity became the first-ever aircraft in history after it successfully landed on another planet other than Earth.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: NASA JPL/Twitter)

(Image Credits: NASA JPL/Twitter)


The National Aeronautical Space Agency's (NASA) Ingenuity helicopter on April 19 became the first-ever aircraft in history to make a flight on the planet after it successfully landed on Mars. The scientists who were behind this historic achievement celebrated the moment by clapping and raising their hands in happiness after they received a video of the flight of the Ingenuity helicopter from the surface of Mars. The team of scientists in the mission control team at JPL receiving flight inputs celebrated the moment when the helicopter rose a few metres above the ground.

Scientists celebrate Ingenuity helicopter's flight

The video was shared by the space agency on Twitter and in the video the scientists react after the confirmation of the landing of the helicopter. All the scientists in the video sat tense in the beginning but as soon as they received the confirmation, they were all clapping and jumping in excitement. The video ends with a scientist saying that they have successfully landed on another planet. She then tells everyone to get back to work and more flights. Take a look at the video.

 

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has successfully made its first flight on Mars. At 6:56 am ET, NASA posted a video that showed the mission control team at JPL receiving flight inputs from the helicopter that landed on Mars  'marscopter'.  NASA live-streamed the whole data receiving episode on its YouTube Channel. The space agency confirmed that their 'marscopter' successfully completed  spin up, takeoff, hover, descend, landing, touchdown and spin down. NASA’s perseverance rover’s helicopter flew to the maximum altitude of 10 feet (3 meters) and maintained a stable hover for 30 seconds, making it the first-ever aircraft to fly on another planet going down in accounts of history. The helicopter was first scheduled to land on April 11 but due to a technical issue, it was postponed to April 19.

READ | NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight | Watch

(Image Credits: NASA JPL/Twitter)

READ | NASA's Ingenuity 'Marscopter' flight could happen on April 19
READ | NASA's Ingenuity helicopter takes first flight on Mars, watch video of 'historic ascent'
READ | JPL, NASA hold briefing on Mars helicopter 'Ingenuity' flight

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT