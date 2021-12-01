There's no denying the fact that outer space contains an immense number of mysteries, which can leave anyone wondering about it. However, thanks to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), who help unravel some of that mystery. In a recent post shared by NASA, a cosmic reef has been captured, which is located 1,63,000 light-years away from the blue planet. Since the post went online, it has left everyone surprised, and chances are high it will make you say wow.

Sharing the visualization clip, the US space agency asked, "Underwater or interstellar?" It further explains that the moving object present in the clip is nicknamed "Cosmic Reef" for its undersea world resemblance. "This massive star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud is situated around 163,000 light-years away. This region features a giant red nebula, NGC 2014, and a smaller blue nebula, NGC 2020, housed in a bustling stellar birthplace, "the post read.

In the same post, NASA further explained that NGC 2014 is the name given by the space agency to a group of bright stars 10 to 20 times larger than the Sun. The ultraviolet radiation emitted from these stars heats the surrounding gas as powerful stellar winds push dust across the nebula. According to NASA, NGC 2020 was created by an enormous star around 200,000 times brighter than our sun and got its blue appearance from gas that was ejected through a series of events that caused it to lose its outer envelope of material. The video clip shared by the US space research agency simulates a flight through the region, bringing the dramatic landscape and three-dimensional structures of the nebulae to life.

Image: Instagram/@Nasahubble