NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars; Netizens Share Hilarious Memes To Celebrate

After successfully battling ‘7 minutes of terror’ NASA’s Perseverance rover, on February 18, made a historic touchdown on the Martian surface. Soon after it landed on the Jazero Crater, it sent back a black and white picture of Mars’ surface. The picture was then shared online by official Twitter handle of the rover with a message that read, “Hello, world. My first look at my forever home”

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

On July 30, NASA Perseverance was launched from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Mars rover aims to search signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples of rock and regolith, broken rock and soil, for its separate return mission to Earth. On February 19, NASA also shared another image of the Jezero Crater - the site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed in which the rover landed.

And another look behind me. Welcome to Jezero Crater. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dbU3dhm6VZ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Besides instilling curiosity, the pictures gave an opportunity to netizens to dish out hilarious memes and jokes. While some brought US senator Bernie Sanders back in the picture, many others, photoshopped cars and animals on the red planet. Yet there were many who Photoshopped SpaceX CEO Elon musk waiting for the rover on the Red planet. Opining on the photograph, a user wrote, "And on first glance, it looks pretty much like lake sediments i have seen countless times while looking at the remains of an old Mediterranean river..". The post also received a quirky comment from Amazon's Alexa, which wrote, "Good luck, and be safe out there! The average temp is -80 degrees so take an extra layer!".

Go MARS Rover. pic.twitter.com/k02SpkKmaH — Colonel Kim Olson (@KimOlsonTx) February 19, 2021

First image back from mars pic.twitter.com/65yIFrOx4D — Rats (@RatsEveryHour) February 18, 2021

How were you able to take this shot? pic.twitter.com/kFGq1p81t0 — Samuel Clemens (@SamuelClemens_) February 18, 2021

Perseverance lands on Mars

NASA’s perseverance on February 18 made a historic touchdown on Mars’ surface at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST). The explorer landed safely following ‘7 minutes of terror’ as dubbed by NASA, following which, JPL made an official announcement in its mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. NASA’s 2,263-pound (1,026-kilogram) robotic vehicle descended on the western edge of Isidis. The explorer, which hit the landing site, Jezero Crater, will begin its mission to search signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples of rock and regolith, broken rock and soil, for its separate return mission to Earth. Perseverance will explore Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta to characterize the region’s geology and past climate, and establish if the planet was habitable billions of years ago.

