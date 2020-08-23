NASA's Prediction For The Eve Of US Election Has Netizens Campaigning For Asteroid 2018VP1

From COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, just when United Stated was getting accustomed to the new normal and the national interest had started shifting to the upcoming US Presidential Elections, there seem to be yet another ‘disappointing’ development.

What US citizens are sarcastically calling ‘2020 keeps getting better’ is NASA’s prediction about an asteroid zooming towards the planet on November 2, just one day before the presidential vote of November 3.

Even though NASA had predicted celestial object 2018VP1 coming close to the Earth years ago and has assured no severe impact, netizens have caught up on it seven months into the pandemic. The asteroid is of diameter 0.0002km or around 6.5 feet and was first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.

Netizens to 'vote' for the asteroid

NASA also said there are at least three potential impacts but has assured that it would not have a deep effect. However, internet users who have already once wanted to ‘Cancel 2020’ are now saying they will rather vote for the asteroid than any other candidate standing in the race for the White House. As per NASA, the probability of the celestial object hitting the planet remains at just 0.41 percent.

Help us 2018VP1! You're our only hope! — FargoSuperman (@FargoSuperman) August 23, 2020

2018VP1 is only 2 metres across and there’s only 1 in 125 chance it will hit Earth — Will Glynn 🏳️‍🌈🧬🌺🪐🔶 (@Will_Der_Thrill) August 22, 2020

2018VP1 meaning its been known of since 2018. It is 6ft long with <1% chance of impacting earth. 😐 — Ben Casey (@BenCase93302507) August 23, 2020

1 in 240 chances. Probability 0.41%#2018VP1 ... can this year end already — Vishnu Samavedula (@SVRVishnu) August 22, 2020

So a 0.41% chance that my 33rd birthday will be a blast!#Asteroid2020 #2018VP1 pic.twitter.com/KnwXNFgPYQ — Angel Torres | Soanix (@Soanix) August 22, 2020

Who has death by asteroid in to 2020 dead pool?



The celestial object known as 2018VP1 is projected to come close to Earth on November 2.

Its diameter is about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data.

The chance of it hitting us is just 0.41%, data show. pic.twitter.com/ccEx9r4vh0 — Chicago Guy (@Chicagoguy775) August 23, 2020

