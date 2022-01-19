Last Updated:

Nestle India To Remove Lord Jagannath's Picture On KitKat Wrapper After Facing Backlash

Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra were featured on a KitKat wrapper, and this promotional gimmick by Nestle India did not go down well with netizens.

Anurag Roushan
Lord Jagannath

Image: Twitter/@Biswadeep_bcjd


Nestle India became the cynosure of criticism on social media over the wrapper design of its chocolate bar. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra were featured on the KitKat wrapper, and this promotional gimmick by the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm did not go well with some netizens and sparked outrage on social media. People flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the development stating that it hurts religious sentiments. 

Expressing his reaction over the said wrapper, one of the users wrote, "Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra Photos from your @kitkat Chocolate wrapper. After eating the chocolate people tend to throw the wrapper on the road, drains, dustbins, etc., so please remove the images." "It is an honour to see our Odisha culture & lord Jagannath, Bala Bhadra & Subhadra on ##KitKat but plz think once when someone will eat the chocolate & throw the wrapper into dustbins, drains, gutters & many will walk on it. Jagannath family will be happy with it?" asked another user. 

Here are some reactions by users:

Nestle India issues apology following backlash on social media

Following the backlash on social media, the company issued an apology and stated that they had no intention to offend religious ideas or sentiments. Nestle India introduced the product with the packaging last year, and it was recalled soon after. "Hi! Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations. Last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery [sic],'' the company wrote on Twitter. It stated that the visual was inspired by the government tourism website. The company wanted to raise awareness about the art and its artisans. Consumers like to collect and maintain such amazing designs, as evidenced by the company's previous campaigns, the firm clarified. 

Take a look at Nestle India's clarification over the issue

Image: Twitter/@Biswadeep_bcjd

