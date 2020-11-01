Last Updated:

Netizens Apprehensive As Sunburn Fest Goa Announces Dates With 20% Capacity Amid Pandemic

While the organisers have listed protocols to be followed, Netizens are unimpressed and have expressed shock over this announcement by Sunburn Festival

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Sunburn Goa 2020

Asia's largest dance and music festival (Electronic Dance Music (EDM)) — Sunburn Fest Goa — on November 1 announced dates for this year's event but Netizens are not happy with the decision amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020," wrote the organisers adding that only 20 per cent capacity will be allowed on Goa's Vagator Beach.

For those unaware, Sunburn Festival Goa have recorded attendance of 350,000 people in 2016 and then around 200,000 people in 2019.

While the organisers have listed protocols to be followed, Netizens are unimpressed and have expressed shock over this 'senseless' decision, as one of the users opined. Another user said, "greedy decision to have a festival where everybody is drunk or high and won't be in any condition to follow the safety guidelines. Stay home!". "As much as I love Sunburn & Goa, this should NOT be happening. From personal experience I know people can get VERY drunk and very careless at Sunburn. How on earth was this allowed? Someday, we’ll dance again. But for now, let’s stay safe," wrote another user on Twitter.

NETIZENS REACT

 SUNBURN GOA PROTOCOLS

  1. No entry without Aarogya Setu app check/scan
  2. Wearing a face mask is compulsory throughout the festival
  3. Social distancing is to be maintained at all times
  4. All entry procedures to be followed - temperature check, sanitisation and security frisking
  5. Entry permitted into the event as per time slots selected, no crowding at gates, toilets, F&B area or any other common areas
  6. Other protocols including a negative COVID test may be required depending upon government regulations at the time

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 43,768; 40,915 discharged so far

Goa''s coronavirus positive caseload went up by 142 to reach 43,768 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 609 as five people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Goa''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,768, new cases 142, death toll 609, discharged 40,915, active cases 2,244, samples tested till date 3,01,440.

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND