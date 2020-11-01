Netizens Apprehensive As Sunburn Fest Goa Announces Dates With 20% Capacity Amid Pandemic

Asia's largest dance and music festival (Electronic Dance Music (EDM)) — Sunburn Fest Goa — on November 1 announced dates for this year's event but Netizens are not happy with the decision amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020," wrote the organisers adding that only 20 per cent capacity will be allowed on Goa's Vagator Beach.

For those unaware, Sunburn Festival Goa have recorded attendance of 350,000 people in 2016 and then around 200,000 people in 2019.

While the organisers have listed protocols to be followed, Netizens are unimpressed and have expressed shock over this 'senseless' decision, as one of the users opined. Another user said, "greedy decision to have a festival where everybody is drunk or high and won't be in any condition to follow the safety guidelines. Stay home!". "As much as I love Sunburn & Goa, this should NOT be happening. From personal experience I know people can get VERY drunk and very careless at Sunburn. How on earth was this allowed? Someday, we’ll dance again. But for now, let’s stay safe," wrote another user on Twitter.

NETIZENS REACT

Has the goa government completely lost the plot?

We are in the middle of a pandemic you dimwits.#goa #Sunburn — Manthan Naik (@CakeManthan) November 1, 2020

.@bookmyshow life is a bit beyond your comissions and percentage of profits on overpriced tickets for a festival does not deserve.

You are literally putting people's life at risks here.



It's beyond me to understand why can't corporates and goverments be a bit cognizant!!!! — . (@wordsonmorphine) November 1, 2020

What on earth. What's wrong with you? Really? — Prerna (@prer_yeah) November 1, 2020

This is increasing the risk of COVID. Will you take responsibility of ensuring there are not infections due to this ? — Venki (@venkishetti) November 1, 2020

Hoping this gets cancelled. Hoping sponsors and partners pull out of this stupidity. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 1, 2020

Shame on organizers. We are risking our lives for patients. Already there is acute shortage of docs. Patients not getting appointments easily even for routine ailments. Parents running from 1 hospital to other with sick children. — Dr. Anan Jaiswal (@AnanJaiswal) November 1, 2020

Wait, Sunburn Festival is happening in Goa this December? 😱🤯☠️ — Rahul Rane (@Handle_Rahul) November 1, 2020

SUNBURN GOA PROTOCOLS

No entry without Aarogya Setu app check/scan Wearing a face mask is compulsory throughout the festival Social distancing is to be maintained at all times All entry procedures to be followed - temperature check, sanitisation and security frisking Entry permitted into the event as per time slots selected, no crowding at gates, toilets, F&B area or any other common areas Other protocols including a negative COVID test may be required depending upon government regulations at the time

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 43,768; 40,915 discharged so far

Goa''s coronavirus positive caseload went up by 142 to reach 43,768 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 609 as five people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Goa''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,768, new cases 142, death toll 609, discharged 40,915, active cases 2,244, samples tested till date 3,01,440.

(with PTI inputs)

