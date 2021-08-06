Netizens Draw Funny Parallels Between US Star Olivia Rodrigo & 'Chutki' From Chhota Bheem

A Twitter user named Shreya shared a photo of singer Olivia Rodrigo. She compared the singer’s latest look with the character 'Chutki' from Chota Bheem. The tweet went viral as a lot of Indian netizens were baffled by how similar the comparison was. A user also asked the singer to play the part if 'Chhota Bheem' gets a live-action remake with Olivia Rodrigo being cast in it.

Desi netizens imagine singer Olivia Rodrigo as 'Chutki' from Chhota Bheem; tweet comparing the two goes viral

'Chutki' is from the popular cartoon show 'Chhota Bheem.' Last year, a lot of Indians had tweeted 'Justice for Chutki'. This was preceded by the news of the show that Bheem was going to marry another character, Indumati and was going to leave Chukti behind. A Twitter user, @ninjitsujisu made a connection to the ‘good 4 u’ breakup song of the singer that was recently made popular, and wrote, “bheem cheated on chutki for indumati, chutki goes on to make good 4 u." Rodrigo was wearing a similar outfit as that of Chutki. This made the resemblance uncanny. Other than the dress, the hairstyle of the singer was also very similar to that one of that character. A Twitter user even added more features to the image and to the singer to make her look more like the village character Chutki. Other users said things like, “Next up in line is indumati”, “Who is bheem then”, “chutki is a fasion inspo for 1000s of people”, “Chutki walked so Olivia could run”, “And bheem married Indumati, so chutki started to sing breakup songs” and much more.

congratulations! your olivia just evolved into a chutki https://t.co/2Mdq9Xma6X pic.twitter.com/Vjthemic1v — Gladio¹³ 🐺 (@reygenic) August 4, 2021

Chhota Bheem series popular among Indian millennials and generation Z

Most of these tweets were funny. It brought back a lot of memories for the Millenial and Gen Z Indian Twitter users. Some users went as far as to name the singer 'Chutki Rodrigo'. Chota Bheem is set in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur, somewhere in a rural region of India. Chutki is the daughter of Tuntun Mausi, and helps Chota Bheem on his adventures with her martial art skills. She is also shown to be very intelligent.

