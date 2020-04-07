'Burj From Delhi' & 'Mars From Basement': Nature's Covid Reclamation Amplified Online

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the world coming to a standstill with millions of people under lockdown, as nations took steps to break the transmission chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Amid all this, there have been numerous reports and sightings of cases where the slowdown in human and economic activity has caused somewhat of a reclamation by nature, with distant mountain ranges being sighted from way afar, to animals that were previously very camera-shy appearing in city streets.

However, creativity levels have also similarly been emboldened, with multiple memes and clever jibes at those who are stating that the Earth is healing with people staying indoors.

Incredible. This was Ada, Ohio today. For the first time since 1871 the natural wildlife is returning.



Nature is healing. We are the virus❤️ pic.twitter.com/bxw551Kho0 — Barstool Northern (@_Barstool_ONU) April 5, 2020

Wildlife returning to the Potomac River just outside of D.C. nature is healing. We are the virus 🌿🌷✨ pic.twitter.com/rjG1Hi0GWH — BERNIE 2020 (@caseyflong) March 30, 2020

Wildlife is finally returning to Britain’s streets. Nature is healing 😍✌️ pic.twitter.com/p4xYmf1oPx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 4, 2020

Nature is finally returning to our oceans. The earth is healing pic.twitter.com/3WhxzTcmFY — rob (@ghoulcabin) April 4, 2020

With fewer people around because of #coronavirus, endangered animals are finally making a comeback!



Mother Nature is healing 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIDq0yK3oB — Paul 'Social Distancing' Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) April 4, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the Great Wall of China from 2nd floor #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/i9UdtGOSmx — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) April 6, 2020

Burj Khalifa visible from Rajauri Garden.Delhi Pollution is all time low.Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/rRg2oNi9P4 — Corona 🧟‍♂️ (@Coronology) April 5, 2020

nature is returning to our oceans. the earth is healing. we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/LOcAZLLQzM — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) April 6, 2020

With everyone on lockdown, penguins have returned to the streets of Dundee. Nature is healing!(part 2) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/x66OD9KcQ2 — Neil Kirk (@DrNeilKirk) April 4, 2020

Due to less pollution, the scientists are able to see MARS from their basement without using any telescope..😎 #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/LGkGuKWVMC — Sylvester (@Sylvest73023347) April 7, 2020

