The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Burj From Delhi' & 'Mars From Basement': Nature's Covid Reclamation Amplified Online

What’s Viral

There have been numerous reports and sightings of cases where the slowdown in human and economic activity has caused somewhat of a reclamation by nature...

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the world coming to a standstill with millions of people under lockdown, as nations took steps to break the transmission chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Amid all this, there have been numerous reports and sightings of cases where the slowdown in human and economic activity has caused somewhat of a reclamation by nature, with distant mountain ranges being sighted from way afar, to animals that were previously very camera-shy appearing in city streets.

However, creativity levels have also similarly been emboldened, with multiple memes and clever jibes at those who are stating that the Earth is healing with people staying indoors.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING