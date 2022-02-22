Last Updated:

Netizens Mark 'Twosday' On 22 Feb 2022 As Date Is Both An Ambigram And A Palindrome

22 February 2022, written as 22-02-2022 numerically is both a palindrome and an ambigram. Read to know how netizens celebrated the unique date.

Palindrome

Today's date, 22 February 2022, is unique as it is a palindrome as well as an ambigram. As the date falls on Tuesday, netizens have started calling it 'Twosday'. 

22 February 2022, written as 22-02-2022 numerically is a palindrome as it reads the same backwards as well as forward. The next time, a palindrome date will occur happen again will be on 3 February 2030, which can be numerically written as 03-02-2030.

What made today's date even more interesting was that it is also an ambigram, meaning that it would read the same even if 

Aziz Inan, professor in electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, told CNN that he believed these unique dates had a "magical power in terms of getting people's attention" irrespective of age. 

Netizens react to Palindrome Day 

Social media is abuzz with posts about Palindrome day and people have even started calling it 'twosday as it also falls on Tuesday. Some of the netizens even pointed out that it is not only a palindrome day but the week is a palindrome week. One social media user wrote, "22.02.2022 Special date It's a 2'sday on Tuesday !! Last date of its kind we get to see in this lifetime." Another user wrote, "Today is 22 February 2022. 22022022 ! How interesting."

Even Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle to react to Palindrome Day. Delhi Police tweeted, "Happy TwosDay, people! Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed! (sic)"

Reliance Jio, too, joined netizens to celebrate the unique date. Reliance Jio made use of palindrome day to ask their customers to recharge their mobiles. University of Oxford also marked Palindrome day, Twosday on Twitter. 

