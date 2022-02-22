Netizens Mark 'Twosday' On 22 Feb 2022 As Date Is Both An Ambigram And A Palindrome

Today's date, 22 February 2022, is unique as it is a palindrome as well as an ambigram. As the date falls on Tuesday, netizens have started calling it 'Twosday'.

22 February 2022, written as 22-02-2022 numerically is a palindrome as it reads the same backwards as well as forward. The next time, a palindrome date will occur happen again will be on 3 February 2030, which can be numerically written as 03-02-2030.

What made today's date even more interesting was that it is also an ambigram, meaning that it would read the same even if

Aziz Inan, professor in electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, told CNN that he believed these unique dates had a "magical power in terms of getting people's attention" irrespective of age.

Netizens react to Palindrome Day

Social media is abuzz with posts about Palindrome day and people have even started calling it 'twosday as it also falls on Tuesday. Some of the netizens even pointed out that it is not only a palindrome day but the week is a palindrome week. One social media user wrote, "22.02.2022 Special date It's a 2'sday on Tuesday !! Last date of its kind we get to see in this lifetime." Another user wrote, "Today is 22 February 2022. 22022022 ! How interesting."

There will never be a day like 2today on this Feb 22nd, 2022. #palindrome #Twosday pic.twitter.com/uOF9cnqcsY — MrG. (@TruthFinderJ832) February 22, 2022

#palindrome Palindrome Date

Day-Month-Year

22-02-2022



2-day there’s lots of two’s😁

⏰-> In military time there’s 2s too at 0222 (2:22am) & 2-nite at 2022 & 2222 (8:22pm & 10:22pm)

🗓-> on this date Feb 22nd of 2022 is rare [2422 is next year] pic.twitter.com/aRYTfzOELi — Richard Todaro (@coachtodaro) February 22, 2022

22.02.2022



The Special Date today is both a #Palindrome and an #Ambigram ! pic.twitter.com/Uxhw8NDutg — Saklesh Gowda (@saklesh_gowda) February 22, 2022

Happy #palindrome day! One of many this week, but the only one with identical digits all across! pic.twitter.com/jBKRq6Tk9I — Ms. Bates (@MsBates2021) February 22, 2022

Even Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle to react to Palindrome Day. Delhi Police tweeted, "Happy TwosDay, people! Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed! (sic)"

Reliance Jio, too, joined netizens to celebrate the unique date. Reliance Jio made use of palindrome day to ask their customers to recharge their mobiles. University of Oxford also marked Palindrome day, Twosday on Twitter.

Happy #TwosDay!



Today (22-02-2022) is a palindrome day, which is a number or word that can be read the same way forwards and backwards.



We're looking forward to the last palindrome day of this century as it's on a leap day, 29 February 2092 (29-02-2092).It'll be a Friday too!😎 pic.twitter.com/nTelbKTqZa — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) February 22, 2022

Happy TwosDay, people!



Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!#RoadSafety#Palindrome — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 22, 2022

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)