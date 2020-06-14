Last Updated:

From Baby Yoda To Jollibee: Netizens Suggest Replacing Christopher Columbus Statues

After Black Lives Matter protesters have brought down the statues of Christopher Columbus, the internet users have started suggesting its replacements.

After protesters at major cities in the United States have brought down the statue of European explorer Christopher Columbus, the internet users have started suggesting replacements for all his statues across the world. Since the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota, he has become the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement. People have flooded the streets to demand justice and action against inequality across the country including the dismantling or vandalising of statues of individuals who are deemed 'racist'. 

‘Suggestions’

Therefore, from Baby Yoda to Lady Gaga, and from other Italian actors to a cartoon character Jollibee, netizens have poured in hundreds of ‘candidates’ to replace the statues of Christopher Columbus. One of the internet users said there are many figured who deserve the attention over Christopher Columbus. One individual noted that the European should be replaced with Avatar Aang while someone else listed the food items to honour the Italian Americans. 

