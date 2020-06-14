From Baby Yoda To Jollibee: Netizens Suggest Replacing Christopher Columbus Statues

After protesters at major cities in the United States have brought down the statue of European explorer Christopher Columbus, the internet users have started suggesting replacements for all his statues across the world. Since the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota, he has become the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement. People have flooded the streets to demand justice and action against inequality across the country including the dismantling or vandalising of statues of individuals who are deemed 'racist'.

Therefore, from Baby Yoda to Lady Gaga, and from other Italian actors to a cartoon character Jollibee, netizens have poured in hundreds of ‘candidates’ to replace the statues of Christopher Columbus. One of the internet users said there are many figured who deserve the attention over Christopher Columbus. One individual noted that the European should be replaced with Avatar Aang while someone else listed the food items to honour the Italian Americans.

Replace every Christopher Columbus statue with Jollibee pic.twitter.com/Lhjjsm9bcF — 👨🏻‍💻 (@thecyberbro) June 12, 2020

replace the christopher columbus statue with a one of him pic.twitter.com/mBH8QYR6mO — star wars archive (@starwrsarchive) June 11, 2020

Replace all Christopher Columbus statues with this pic.twitter.com/rH0lQjYwa1 — Raylan Crowder, Boyd Givens (@BarrelJumpist) June 10, 2020

We need to replace all stautes of confederates and Christopher Columbus with statues of shark girl pic.twitter.com/iWqMT3pJkP — Spip (@SrirachaSpip) June 11, 2020

Petition to replace all the statues of Christopher Columbus with statues of Squilliam Fancyson pic.twitter.com/ts9VmwOfrv — 𝕻 𝖆 𝖗 𝖆 𝖘 𝖎 𝖙 𝖊 (@ShaunFlembo) June 12, 2020

Things we can make statues of to replace all Christopher Columbus statues that actually honor Italian Americans pic.twitter.com/iswDvjZR4p — Lizzy Vivino (@LizzyVivino) June 10, 2020

let’s replace christopher columbus statues with danny devito statues pls & thank you. https://t.co/zJFwF7Lquu — sam (@samanthalennonn) June 11, 2020

Replace Christopher Columbus with the Elektra Abundance statue!! pic.twitter.com/kFzEG50Act — Jase Battiste (@jase_blaine) June 10, 2020

Petition to replace all statues of Christopher Columbus with statues of the greatest Italian transplant of all time. pic.twitter.com/Lx1fGNKUdE — Guillermo Buillermo (@MsGeorgiaOQueef) June 11, 2020

Replace that Christopher Columbus statue with him pic.twitter.com/smQdiIn9ir — Majin Aisa (@euloxia) June 11, 2020

petition to replace all statues of christopher columbus with statues of papa louie.

reasons:

-has NOT committed genocide

-has created numerous jobs and boosted the economy

-is a fashion icon pic.twitter.com/2UA6Mj6z5N — aaron | Black Lives Matter (@aaron_goes) June 11, 2020

