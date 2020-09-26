New York Cafe Sets Up 'space Bubbles' To Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

In New York City, a French cafe named Café du Soleil on Manhattan’s Upper West Side has installed as many as 18 plastic tents or as they may call it ‘space bubbles’. This is being done to keep their customers safe from the cold weather and also to maintain social distancing measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The idea of space bubbles was first implemented a few weeks back when the city approved to partially reopen indoor dining. As per reported by Time Out New York, it was decided that the capacity will be 25 per cent till September 30.

According to reports by Fox News, a very similar idea was implemented in a restaurant in San Francisco. However, it was deemed inappropriate by public health officials. The health officials complained that the bubbles did not provide “adequate air flow”.

Read: New York: New Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases In Brooklyn Causes 'significant Concern'

New York battles coronavirus

A few days ago, New York City’s Health Department identified a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn. The officials said that a surge in infections in the cityand at some other places is "cause for significant concern”. According to the reports by the New York times, a spokesman for the city’s Health Department, Patrick Gallahue said that the authorities are concerned about how the novel coronavirus is spreading among the orthodox communities. He added that the authorities will continue to work with their partners to ensure that health guidance is followed. It was also put forward that the increasing cases in New York are coming from Orthodox Jewish communities.

Read: New York City Police Officer Accused Of Being An 'illegal Agent' For China

Gallahue also warned that the surge in cases could lead to widespread community transmission. Therefore, an action needs to be taken before the deadly virus spreads to other neighborhoods, he added. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. US President Donald Trump has been severely criticized for his way of handling the spread of the virus. However, he has repeatedly blamed China for allowing the virus to spread and also for withholding crucial information from the world during the early weeks of the outbreak.

Read: New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art Reopens With Safety Protocols Amid COVID-19

Also Read: New York's 9/11 Memorial Museum To Reopen Next Month With COVID-19 Restrictions

(Image Credits: Instagram/Cafedusoleilnyc)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.