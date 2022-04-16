New York: Google Maps Shows Headless Man In Hazmat Suit At Brooklyn Navy Yard

Google Maps has revolutionised navigation and is undoubtedly a part of the lives of every person who uses a smartphone. From finding the best restaurant to dine in, to checking the fastest route to reach a destination in traffic, Google Maps has become a reliable friend for smartphone users. But going by some recent pictures shared on social media, the Google application appears to be attempting a Halloween prank on users.

In a creepily bizarre instance, the map showed a headless man in a hazmat suit having a good time at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. Users taking a virtual walk down the street on the map spotted the bodiless suit dancing around the area. As of now, how this happened or what it is, remains a mystery, but the unusual sight has given many a scare, and others reason to laugh about.

Meanwhile, a short Reddit thread has shared these pictures. In the comments section, a user has quipped that this is the COVID edition of the classic creepy character, Hollow Man.

More about 'Hollow Man, COVID edition'

As per Daily Star, the weirdness didn't end there. At the end of the road, the suit disappears and a seagull ends up taking its place. However, as the camera gets closer to the Navy-run area, the seagull ends up being pixelated, probably to protect its privacy.

However, there are no clues whatsoever about the person or how this happened, or how this was done considering it's outside a very secure United States Navy-owned area which includes lots of security and building equipment.

The picture was shared on Twitter as well with the caption: "Just stumbled across this on Google Street view. No idea".

For now, it can be assumed that this might be a Google Maps glitch.

However, people were shocked after seeing this weird appearance. "The hell is this?" a Google Maps user wrote on Reddit. Another user commented, "Sir, that's the back of a Star Destroyer". A third user wrote, "For sure not a moon so it must be a Star Destroyer". Check out som other reactions below:

