New York Restaurant Creates World's Most Expensive French Fries Worth Whopping $200 USD

A New York restaurant made to the Guinness Book of World Records on July 13, Thursday after it created the world's most expensive French fries. The dish, Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, was plated by Serendipity 3, the Manhattan-based restaurant in New York on The National French Fries Day in the States. A plate of this luxurious and delicious culinary experience has been priced at a whopping $200USD.

Exquisite Ingredients

A plate of exotic French fries is made with the most exquisite ingredients brought from across the best places in the world. The dish has been cooked with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani Summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello. The dish is a combined presentation of Creative Chef Joe Calderone and Corporate Executive Chef Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert. To add a little extra finesse, the chefs had served the dish with a sprinkle of 23k edible gold dust.

'Drooling' over the fries

We are D R O O L I N G 🤤 over these pics from the most expensive french fries 🍟💰



The "Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites" made by none other than Manhattan's @Serendipity3NYC



Full story: https://t.co/7vjhgyjqSo pic.twitter.com/NCGgjzK0nY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 13, 2021

An article by the Guinness Book of World Records explained the process of making the world's most expensive French fries. The authors wrote the potatoes are first "blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar to give the initial bite a touch of sweet decadence and acid." Then they are stir-fried in goose fat to give it a crispy outer layer. On the other side of the kitchen, the velvety Mornay sauce was prepared. The sauce is served along with the fries. It was made by melting copious amounts of truffle butter in a pan, the authors added. Lastly, Chef Fredrick sprinkled a pinch of flour to make a roux, and slowly whisked in the organic A2 100% grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows to thicken the sauce. The dish was served up on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, with a matching bowl to carry the Mornay Sauce for dipping the golden fries into, the book mentioned. “We are so honoured to be recognized by Guinness World Records for our creation of the world’s most expensive French fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future,” Chef Joe said after receiving the honour.

At an event organised by Chandresh Bayad in India, the largest serving of fries was produced 🍟



SIX HUNDRED AND FIFTY NINE KILOGRAMS OF FRIES WERE MADE 🚨#NationalFrenchFryDay pic.twitter.com/pzscquu0XK — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 13, 2021

In another extraordinary incident to celebrate the National French Fries Day, Chandresh Bayad from India organised an event. The event served the largest plate of fries that was ever produced. Six hundred fifty-nine kilograms of fries were made at one go.

(Inputs: Twitter and Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.