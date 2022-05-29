A brewery in Singapore is turning urine and sewage into alcoholic beverages in an attempt to be environmentally friendly.

Taking the brewing experience to a whole new level, the beer is named NEWBrew, which is created with NEWater, Singapore's model of fresh, high-quality recycled water takes the brewery to a whole new level.

As per reports by BBC, it is made of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore’s water supply. The drink is launched by Singapore’s nationwide water company PUB in affiliation with native craft beer brewery Brewerkz. According to Strait Times, the distinctive beverage “highlights not only that Singapore’s recycled water more than adheres to international standards of safe drinking water, but that it is also clean enough to be used in beer brewing."

Meanwhile, Brewerkz states that it is a “highly quaffable beer," which is perfectly suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate, “with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste.” Also, 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater. It is done using “the finest ingredients, such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.”

'Sustainable and delicious'

While the inventors of the one-of-a-kind brew claim that the beer proves that "sustainable can be delicious," social media users aren't convinced. People who tried the beer without knowing what it was comprised of had nothing but positive reactions after the initial surprise.

With the motto "every drop matters," Singapore's national water authority has been recycling sewage to turn it into potable water for years. The initiative, which aims to be sustainable, is a way to combat water scarcity during the dry season.

After the news of this newly brewed beer went viral, netizens had a lot to say. The reactions coming out have been hilarious. While few are sharing memes, others are just shocked.

One of the users tweeted, “And here I thought the onion beer a friend of mine brewed was weird.”

Another user tweeted, “Turning urine into beer in Singapore: NewBrew is made out of a liquid which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply.”