'No Homework Till Class 5': J&K LG Shares New Edu Policy on 6-yr-old Kashmiri Girl's Plea

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a new policy after a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl's video complaining about the burden of long duration online classes and homework to PM Modi went viral. Recently, a video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to PM Modi about the burden of homework went viral and drEw the attention of Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha who promised the girl to come up with a new policy so that she can enjoy her childhood.

In the video which has gone viral, the girl says, "Greeting Modi Saab (PM Modi), I am six-year-old and I am telling about the Zoom classes. Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework? When I wake up my classes take place from 10 am to 2 pm. One is English, one is Maths, one is Urdu, then EVS, and then Computer." The girl adds that this kind of homework should be for 'bade bachche' (the grown-up ones) not her.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Announces New Education Policy For Classes 1 to 8

Keeping his promise to the 6-year-old Kashmiri girl to come up with a new education policy within 48 hours, L-G Manoj Sinha announced that the education department has announced to limit daily online classes for a maximum of one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For classes 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours. L-G Manoj Sinha also urged the school authorities that homework upto class 5th should be avoided adding that 'joyful learning experience engaging parents as well'.

Retweeting the Kashmiri girl's viral video, LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have."

J&K LG Manoj in a series of Tweet wrote

The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For class 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours. https://t.co/ihB3bkxUBa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes.

Concerned authorities to ensure the strict implementation. Homework upto class 5th should be avoided. Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

