Nostradamus' 2022 Predictions: Meteor Strike To Inflation, Here Are The Seer's Prophecies

There have been eerie correlations between Nostradamus' predictions and major historical events. Now, here are just a few of his 2022 predictions.

Michel de Nostradame, better known as simply Nostradamus, was a French prophet, astrologer, and a reputed seer who made thousands of predictions in his book ‘Les Prophéties’ over 465 years ago.  He has been credited with predicting everything from the rise of Hitler to the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy. Nostradamus wrote down his ‘predictions’ in a series of four-line poems called quatrains. 

Previously, there have been eerie correlations between the predictions of Nostradamus, and major historical events. Now, here are just a few of the French mystic’s predictions that the world should look for in 2022. 

Asteroid strike 

A report by Ladbible reveals the predictions of the world's most popular seer. In the first prediction, Nostradamus seem to suggest an asteroid strike. Whether a small meteor shower or a catastrophic extinction-level event, Nostradamus referred to “Fire do I see that from the sky shall fall”.  The French seer predicted that our plant will have to endure great damage in the upcoming year that will be caused by meteorites. He had written about “a long trail of sparks” in the sky which is made of fire. 

Inflation and starvation

Another possibility that Nostradamus has warned against is the rising prices in a failing economy. He stated:

“No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; 
Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax” 
“So high the price of wheat, 
That man is stirred 
His fellow man to eat in his despair”

This suggests that 2022 may experience inflation and it may spiral out of control and bring down the value of the US dollar. It’s safe to assume that he was telling us not to be surprised if 2022 is the year that inflation and hunger lead to rebellion.

Global warming 

Rising sea temperatures were something that Nostradamus predicted in 1555. 

“Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea:  
The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. 
When Rhodes and Genoa 
Half-starved shall be 
The local folk to cut them up shall toil.”

With global temperatures climbing, sea levels rising, and food chain complications already starting to become apparent, 2022 is predicted to be the year where temperatures reach breaking point, according to the French seer. The death of coral reefs, decimation of natural habitats, and declining number of fish globally are believed to be a warning sign that Nostradamus’ predictions of “boiling seas and starving populations” are just around the corner. 

Rise of Artificial Intelligence 

Over the years, technology has evolved drastically. And surprisingly, Nostradamus appeared to hypothesise about artificial intelligence almost five decades ago. He predicted that by 2022 artificial intelligence may rule the computer with a human interface. He stated: 

“The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain, 
The new sage with a lone brain sees it: 
By his disciples invited to be immortal, 
Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

Crisis in France

Another prediction says France will be in crisis in 2022 due to a great storm that will lead to floods, fires, and droughts in other parts of the world. He said, 

“Blue-head shall white-head 
 harm in such degree 
As France’s good to both shall e’er amount.”

(Image: Pixabay)

