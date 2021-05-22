Last Updated:

Old Man Dances To The Tunes Of A Guitar Played By A Street Performer In Viral Video; WATCH

A video has emerged on the internet that shows an elderly man grooving to the tunes of guitar on the street. The video has gone viral on the social media

In a wholesome video which has surfaced on the internet, an old man can be seen grooving to the tunes of a guitarist on street. The clip was shared by an author named Giley Paley-Phillips. The video features an elderly man and a guitarist having a gala time while performing on the road. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are loving the infectious energy of the old man.

Old man grooves on the street

The uploader while sharing the video wrote, "This guy is truly living his best life." The video shows the old man performing to the amazing tune played by the guitarist on the street. The elderly man has used his cane to perform some amazing steps of dance. The video ends with the guitarist and the elderly man both  dancing together to the tunes of guitar. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to gather more than 378K views. Netizens impressed with the enthusiasm of the old man took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "Truly a source of positive energy." Another user wrote, "It is impossible to watch this and not smile." Another individual commented, "I LOVE to see this coming round and round. EVERY TIME I think what a star this man is! He never fails to bring a smile to my face when I see him enjoying himself & the music! Oh that we could all just 'let go & go with the music." Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video of an elderly man giving money to a toddler while grocery shopping in the supermarket is winning hearts. The video of the kind-hearted stranger, shared on Reddit, is making netizens happy and they took to the comments section to appreciate the elderly man. 

