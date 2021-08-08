Last Updated:

'Olympic' Bat Travelling 2,018 Km From UK To Russia Gets Killed By Cat, Netizens React

A record-breaking "Olympic" bat flew over 2,018 km from London to Russia, only to be murdered by a cat. A Russian bat rehabilitation tried to rescue it.

A record-breaking "Olympic" bat flew over 2,018 km from London to Russia, only to be murdered by a cat. The incident took place after a cat attacked the female Nathusius' pipistrelle bat, weighing barely 8g, which was discovered on the ground after a 2,018 km journey. A Russian bat rehabilitation group rescued her, but she died later. Svetlana Lapina discovered the bat in the Pskov region's little settlement of Moglino.

The bat was about the size of a human thumb

The Guardian reported that the pipistrelle of the Nathusius was only about the size of a human thumb, and its wing was tagged with a “London Zoo” ring. Brian Briggs, a bat recorder, had rung it in 2016 at Bedfont Lakes Country Park near Heathrow in west London. He said that it's great to be able to contribute to international conservation efforts to safeguard these incredible creatures while also learning more about their interesting lives.

This is one of the world's longest-known bat migrations, with the furthest known record from the United Kingdom to Europe and the only long-distance movement reported from west to east. Males flew southwest from Latvia, according to the bulk of previous records. Only one other bat in Europe has surpassed this feat, a Nathusius' pipistrelle, which travelled 1,381 kilometres from Latvia to Spain in 2019.

"What an Olympian"

Lisa Worledge, head of conservation services at the Bat Conservation Trust said that this is a spectacular voyage and the longest they know of any bat from Britain across Europe. She remarked, "What an Olympian," further stating that the bat's voyage is a fascinating scientific discovery and another piece of the bat migratory jigsaw. Nathusius' pipistrelles' migrations around the UK and between the UK and the continent are mainly unknown.

Bat specialists in Russia and the United Kingdom are interested in the record because Nathusius' pipistrelle's range extension is linked to climate change. To completely comprehend these impacts, more information is required. Since the National Nathusius' Pipistrelle Project began in 2014 to learn more about their breeding, distribution, and migration habits, more than 2,600 Nathusius' pipistrelles have been recorded in the UK. Kent, Northumberland, Surrey, and Greater London all have maternity colonies.

