On National Brownie Day, US Firm Makes 385 Kg Pot-brownie Inflused With 20,000 MG Of THC

A Massachusetts business, MariMed made the world's largest cannabis-infused brownie and expects to sell it to a patient in the state. As per the reports of Maimi Herald, the brownie is believed to be the world's largest brownie infused with cannabis. Around 20,000 mg of THC, which is the major psychoactive element in marijuana is present in the brownie.

Ryan Crandall, who is the chief product officer of MariMed stated that it weighs 850 pounds, which is around 385 kg and required more than 24 hours to bake and prepare, according to Miami Herald. Crandall said that because 20,000 mg of THC is the maximum amount allowed for a medical marijuana patient in the state, the company wants to sell the giant brownie which measures 3 feet wide and 3 feet long to a patient who is interested in purchasing the baked good.

December 8th is National Brownie Day

Crandall also stated that December 8th is National Brownie Day and so they wanted to do something special on this day. They also learnt that the largest brownie before this was only a couple of hundred pounds, according to Miami Herald. So they wanted to break the record, which they accomplished with the 850-pound. Earlier, the largest brownie in the Guinness World Records book measured 234 pounds and was cooked by Something Sweet Bake Shop in Daphne, Alabama, the US in 2013. Crandall further said that unfortunately, Guinness World Records turned down their entry since they do not accept cannabis-related records. According to him, it's a letdown, but they are still pleased with what they achieved.

The cannabis brownie was prepared to celebrate the launch of MariMed's new brand "Bubby's Baked" which will present cannabis-infused edibles like brownies, chocolate chips, and snickerdoodles, according to the Miami Herald. Crandall also stated that the cannabis brownie was baked in a big industrial oven by a team of five individuals at MariMed's cultivation and manufacturing facility in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Pricing has not yet been established

Pricing for the massive brownie has not yet been established, according to Miami Herald. Bubby's Baked Edibles are widely available throughout the state and will hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland in early 2022, according to Miami Herald. Recreational marijuana use, cultivation and possession became legal in the state of Massachusetts for adults aged 21 and older on December 15, 2016.

Image: Twitter/@MariMed_Inc