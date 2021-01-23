Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Lookalike Spotted In Auto, Netizens Say 'uncanny Resemblance'

A series of trolls targeting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan started after social media users spotted his lookalike hitching a ride in an autorickshaw in the country’s Sialkot. In the now-viral 19 second footage, shared by one user Abdullah Qamar out of his Twitter handle, Khan’s doppelgänger was seen clad in charcoal black Kurta Pajama sightseeing along the way as the auto motor was heading for an unidentified destination. The clip stirred humour across the social media as Pakistani internet swarmed to drop comical reactions, saying that their leader had perhaps camouflaged as an ordinary civilian to inspect the situation around the nation as it battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Many others cracked jokes, that the said man wasn’t a lookalike but the Pakistani PM himself who was now cash stripped and had no luxury motorcades to hop in. Others, offering a different perspective believed that their PM had set off on a treasure hunt for one ‘Khawaja Asif’s’ gold in a holistic journey to, what they described as, "Baba Jee's Sialkot". Some, owing to the colour of his attire, asserted that the leader was “on a secret mission”, without divulging any further details. “Uncanny resemblance", a Pakistani Twitter user commented. One other retorted, that their PM was on his way to inspect the country’s inflation as the ongoing coronavirus batters businesses and tanks the nation’s economy even as the South Asian country introduced three interest rate cuts.

Read: Pakistan Likely To Get Pushed In FATF Blacklist For Not Combatting Terror Financing

Read: 'No Request From Pakistan For Supply Of Indian-made COVID-19 Vaccines': MEA

Prime Minister #ImranKhan'd look alike in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/xLcdNJf59X — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 18, 2021

Internet drops jokes

Sialkot, a city in Punjab in Pakistan, is renowned for musical instruments and foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan. The internet wrapped jokes around the economic fallout in the country and Khan’s intentions of retiring into the city. “Make him the PM of Pak,” one said, adding that one wouldn’t know if the lookalike “may just do a better job than the Original. Bajwa Sahib will have to be taken on board.” The commenter roped in the country’s General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff to be employed in the political cabinet of the doppelganger. “The Khan’s double,” another agreed, with a slew of laughter emoticons. Since shared, the footage amassed close to 12,000 views, and an onslaught of reactions from Pakistani Twitter.

He is not look alike, it is Imran Khan himself.



He doesnt have money to ride in luxury cars hence the Rickshaw. 🤗😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Abdul Kader Arsiwala 🇮🇳 (@arsiwala_kader) January 19, 2021

Imran on secret mission to discover Khawaja Asif hidden treasure and money in Baba jee Sialkot — abdul Hameed (@abdulHa86292226) January 19, 2021

Spotted him 3 years ago when I visited Sialkot from Jammu India, to meet my relatives who separated from us during partition. He was selling ganderian in gunna kalan. #ImranKhan #imrankhanPTI #Imran_khan_wrong_number @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/HN3uWTZ7lA — Muhammad Shakeel (@shakeel_says) January 19, 2021

Love child?



Joking. — 𝓛𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓷 لعلین✨𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓿𝓲𝓮𝔀𝓼 (@laaleen) January 18, 2021

Imran has decided to visit throughout pakistan secretely to know about the inflation. 😂 — VictRan (@RanjitKBiswal) January 19, 2021

Yes😂 — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 18, 2021

Provide him security 😅😅😅 — Abidtanoli0007 (@abidtanoli0007) January 19, 2021

😂 😂 — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 19, 2021

Read: Nepali Climbers Who Scaled K2 In Pakistan Recount Success

Read: Pakistan 'Unable' To Find Indian Broadcaster For PSL 2021, Gets Trolled By Fans Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.